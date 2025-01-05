Delhi Police thwart assassination plot, arrest 7 Kapil Nandu members
What's the story
Delhi Police have successfully nabbed seven members of the notorious Kapil Nandu gang, thus foiling a planned assassination.
The arrests were made following an investigation by the Crime Branch into a plot to murder a rival in Delhi.
The gang's leader, Kapil Nandu, is reportedly operating from an undisclosed location abroad.
Raid conducted
Gang members apprehended in rented flat, weapons seized
A senior police officer said that the team got to know that the gang members were hiding in a rented flat in Burari.
After learning the information, they set up a trap and intercepted a suspicious Tata Tiago automobile.
The occupants Suraj, Jitesh alias Jitu and Anil Rathi confessed their gang affiliations during questioning and revealed the hideout.
This information led to an immediate police raid on the premises.
More arrests
Additional gang members arrested, arms and cash seized
During the raid, three more gang members—Pramod alias Modi, Sunil and Nitin—were taken into custody.
An associate named Deshant Sharma was also arrested when he arrived at the scene during the operation.
The police seized five semi-automatic pistols, a country-made firearm, ammunition, a knife and ₹2 lakh in cash from the hideout.
Gang operations
Gang operates as international syndicate, recruits youngsters
A senior police officer revealed that the "Nandu gang operates as an international syndicate," with its leader managing activities from a remote location.
The gang recruits vulnerable youths aged 15 to 25 from rural areas in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi.
They use encrypted communication platforms and assign tasks to recruits with minimal direct contact between operatives.
Crime tactics
Gang's modus operandi: reconnaissance, violent crimes
The gang sources weapons through middlemen and uses far-off places as collection points to stay anonymous.
The recruits are assigned the job of doing the recce of targets before committing violent crimes like murder.
These acts are aimed at establishing supremacy and crippling rival gangs in the area, according to the senior police officer.
Gang roles
Key roles of arrested gang members revealed
Pramod, a life convict and parole jumper, was in direct touch with Kapil Nandu and was instrumental in executing the plan.
Deshant Sharma was the gang's recruiter.
Jitesh, Suraj, and Anil Rathi were new recruits with no criminal records but were motivated by the gang's work.
Sunil and Nitin are convicted murderers who were released after serving a part of their sentence.