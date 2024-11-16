Summarize Simplifying... In short Due to escalating pollution levels, Haryana has closed schools up to Class-5, while Delhi's air quality remains in the "severe" category.

The Commission for Air Quality Management has implemented Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan, halting non-essential construction, mining activities, and inter-state buses unless they're eco-friendly.

To manage the crisis, Delhi's government offices have introduced staggered timings. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The decision was conveyed through an official letter

Haryana shuts schools up to Class-5 due to rising pollution

By Chanshimla Varah 04:41 pm Nov 16, 202404:41 pm

What's the story The Haryana government has announced the temporary closure of all schools up to Class 5 amid rising air pollution levels. The decision was conveyed through an official letter from the Directorate of School Education to all District Deputy Commissioners. Notably, Jind in Haryana recorded its air quality index (AQI) in the "severe" category, while other parts of the state and neighboring Punjab recorded "poor" to "very poor" air quality on Saturday.

Pollution severity

Delhi's air quality remains 'severe' for 3rd consecutive day

In Delhi, the air quality has stayed in the "severe" category for the past three days. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has enforced Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) amid the crisis. Under the GRAP Stage III restrictions, non-essential construction and demolition activities are banned. Stone crushers and mining activities have been halted and inter-state busses from NCR states are prohibited unless they are electric, CNG or BS-VI diesel busses.

AQI impact

Delhi's AQI reaches 409, primary schools shift to online classes

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also announced staggered timings for government offices in a bid to tackle the worsening air pollution in the city. As per the new order, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will function from 8:30am to 5pm, Central Government office will be open from 9am till 5:30pm, and Delhi government offices will be function from 10am to 6:30pm.

Twitter Post

Read the order here