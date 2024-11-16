Summarize Simplifying... In short Nara Ramamurthy Naidu, brother of Chandrababu Naidu and former TDP MLA, has passed away at 72.

Chandrababu Naidu's brother Nara Ramamurthy Naidu dies at 72

By Chanshimla Varah 04:11 pm Nov 16, 202404:11 pm

What's the story Nara Ramamurthy Naidu, the younger brother of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and a former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA, passed away on Saturday after suffering a heart attack. He was 72. He passed away at AIG Hospitals in Gachibowli around 12:45pm. He was brought to the hospital on November 14 and was being treated for cardio-respiratory issues.

Naidu was the TDP MLA for the Chandragiri assembly constituency in undivided Andhra Pradesh between 1994 and 1999. He is survived by his wife, Indira, and two sons, Rohit and Girish. His final rites will be performed at his native village, Naravaripalle, in Chandragiri mandal of Tirupathi district on Sunday.

As news of his critical condition spread on Sunday morning, family members and relatives started arriving at the hospital. Among them were AP Minister of Information Technology Nara Lokesh, his mother Bhuvaneshwari and members of the Nandamuri family. Chief Minister Naidu who was in Delhi, canceled all official engagements to travel to Hyderabad and was expected to arrive shortly.

