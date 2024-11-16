Summarize Simplifying... In short Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), has resigned, paving the way for a new leader.

His resignation follows a 'tankhaiya' declaration for alleged religious misconduct during his party's government tenure from 2007-2017.

The SAD working committee will meet on November 18 to discuss the resignation and future plans.

Sukhbir Singh Badal resigns from SAD president post

By Chanshimla Varah 03:57 pm Nov 16, 202403:57 pm

What's the story Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal has resigned from his post. He submitted his resignation to the party's working committee on Saturday to pave the way for a new party president. In his resignation letter, Badal thanked party workers and leaders for their trust and support during his tenure.

Confirmation

Senior Akali leader confirms Badal's resignation

Senior Akali leader Dr. Daljit Singh Cheema confirmed Badal's resignation on social media platform X. Cheema said, "The SAD President S Sukhbir Singh Badal submitted his resignation to the working Committee of the party today to pave the way for the election of new President." In light of this development, the SAD working committee has called a meeting on November 18 to deliberate on Badal's resignation and future course of action.

Background

Badal's resignation follows 'tankhaiya' declaration

The resignation comes months after Badal was declared "tankhaiya" by the Akal Takht for alleged religious misconduct during his party's government tenure from 2007-2017. Badal met with the jathedar on Wednesday to discuss his penalty for religious misconduct charges. "It has been more than two-and-a-half months since I was declared 'tankhaiya'. But today, the Sikh Panth and Punjab are facing huge challenges. At this time, I'm unable to help in such dire situations even if I wanted to," he wrote.

Twitter Post

