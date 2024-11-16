The encounter took place in north Abujhmad

5 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region

By Chanshimla Varah 02:05 pm Nov 16, 202402:05 pm

What's the story An anti-Naxalite operation in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh led to a gunfight on Saturday morning, killing five Naxalites and injuring two security personnel. The encounter occurred at around 8:00am in a forested area of north Abujhmad, near the Narayanpur-Kanker district border. A joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF), District Reserve Guard (DRG), and Special Task Force (STF) conducted the operation.

Ongoing search

Injured jawans airlifted to Raipur, search operation continues

The two security personnel injured in the gunfight were airlifted to Raipur for treatment. They are now said to be out of danger. After the encounter, authorities recovered the bodies of the five Naxalites and a cache of firearms from the spot. A search operation is still underway in the area. With this latest incident, the number of Naxalite bodies recovered this year from different encounters in Bastar has reached 197, police said.

