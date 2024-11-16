Summarize Simplifying... In short The iconic Howrah Bridge, one of the busiest in the world, is undergoing its first comprehensive health audit in 36 years.

The bridge, which sees daily traffic of around 100,000 vehicles and 150,000 pedestrians, was built during World War II without any nuts and bolts, entirely using rivets.

Post-audit, port authorities may implement expert recommendations to ensure the bridge's longevity. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The bridge sees a vehicular traffic of almost 1,00,000 daily

Howrah Bridge shut for first health audit in 36 years

By Snehil Singh 01:46 pm Nov 16, 202401:46 pm

What's the story The iconic Howrah Bridge in Kolkata will be shut temporarily for a thorough health audit, the first of its kind in over three decades. The bridge, officially named Rabindra Setu, will remain off-limits for vehicles from 11:30pm on Saturday to 4:30am on Sunday. The audit is being carried out by RITES Ltd., a railway undertaking, and other experts.

Inspection goals

Audit aims to identify structural fatigue

Notably, the last comprehensive health check-up of the bridge was done between 1983-1988. Rathendra Raman, chairman of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata, which maintains the bridge, said this audit is important to ensure that it continues to be serviceable. "Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, is conducting a comprehensive health check-up of the Howrah Bridge (formally Rabindra Setu), in coordination with police on Saturday night," Raman said.

Closure impact

Traffic diversion and bridge's historical significance

During the closure, traffic will be diverted to alternate routes like Vidyasagar Setu and Nivedita Setu. Even though Vidyasagar Setu was built across the Hooghly River, Howrah Bridge is still one of the busiest bridges in the world. It sees a traffic of around 1,00,000 vehicles and 1,50,000 pedestrians daily. In 1965, the bridge was renamed Rabindra Setu to commemorate Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore, but is still popularly known as the Howrah Bridge due to its cultural significance.

Historical background

Bridge's construction and cultural significance

The bridge, a suspension-type baalnced cantilever, was constructed between 1936 and 1942 and was commissioned in 1943 at the time of the Second World War. It spans 705 meters across the Hooghly River and was built without any nuts and bolts, entirely using rivets. Tata Steel supplied most of the high-tensile steel used in its construction after supplies from England were halted due to wartime needs.

Audit aftermath

Post-audit actions and assurance of bridge's safety

Following this health check-up, port authorities might appoint an agency to implement recommendations from experts. Officials assure there is no immediate danger to the structure but stress the importance of regular maintenance for its longevity. "After the health check-up, port authorities may appoint an agency to work on the experts' recommendations," Raman said.