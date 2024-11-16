Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to dangerous stunts performed on railway premises, Indian Railways is cracking down on reckless behavior.

Railways crackdown on reel creators; FIR against dangerous stunt performers

By Chanshimla Varah 01:08 pm Nov 16, 2024

What's the story The Railway Board has directed all its zones to file First Information Reports (FIRs) against reel creators whose actions jeopardize rail safety or inconvenience passengers. The move comes after several incidents where people, mostly youngsters, jeopardized rail operations and passenger safety by shooting stunts on tracks and moving trains. "People have crossed all limits for making reels. They not only risk their own lives, but also jeopardize the safety of hundreds of...passengers," a senior official of the board said.

The official also highlighted the fatal consequences of such actions, with viral videos showing individuals being killed by trains while taking selfies too close to tracks. The board has asked Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) to adopt a "zero tolerance" approach against such activities. This comes after a few incidents of reckless behavior on railway premises.

In one case, the RPF registered a case against a man who drove a Mahindra Thar SUV on railway tracks in Jaipur division as part of a stunt, risking an approaching goods train. In another incident, an FIR was registered against 10 students in Chennai for dangerously traveling on a train's footboard and creating chaos at Vyasarpadi Jeeva station. The students were seen raising slogans and trying to climb onto the train's roof in a viral video

After a video went viral showing students raising slogans at the Vyasarpadi Jeeva railway station, police initiated an investigation after filing a case, railway authorities said. An official said "several such cases have come to light through viral videos, prompting the Railway Board to deal with them as sternly as possible."