England dominate Day 2 of Manchester Test against India

The second day of the fourth Test between England and India in Manchester witnessed a stellar performance from the hosts. England captain Ben Stokes led from the front with a five-wicket haul, while openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett put up an aggressive 166-run stand. India resumed Day 2 on 264/4 before being bowled out for 358. In response, England are 225/2 at stumps on Day 2 and trail India by just 133 runs.

Duo Archer and Stokes pull the plug on India An away-swinger helped Archer dismiss the in-form Ravindra Jadeja early on Day 2. Meanwhile, Stokes got Shardul Thakur (41), Washington Sundar (27) and Anshul Kamboj (0) to complete his fifer. Archer then got the gutsy Rishabh Pant, who walked out to bat despite fracturing his toe on Day 1. Pant was castled by Archer after getting to a valiant 54. Archer's last wicket was that of Jasprit Bumrah, who edged behind and Jamie Smith completed a catch.

50 Archer picks three-fer against India, completes 50 Test wickets Archer's three-fer took him to 50 wickets in Test cricket from 15 matches (27 innings). He averages 29.68 with his economy rate being 2.96. Versus India, he owns 12 scalps at 25.16. As per ESPNcricinfo, 38 wickets of Archer have come in England at 25.94. Meanwhile, 12 of his remaining scalps have come in away Tests (home of opposition) at 41.50.

Stokes Stokes claims 5/72, races to 229 wickets Stokes managed 5/72 from 24 overs (3 maidens). He has raced to 229 Test wickets at 31.63. This was his 5th five-wicket haul in Tests. As per ESPNcricinfo, Stokes owns 56 wickets versus India at 29.33. This was his 2nd fifer versus India. In 53 home Tests, Stokes now owns 122 wickets at 29.76. This was his 3rd fifer at home.

Pant Injured Rishabh Pant hits valiant 54 in Manchester Test Rishabh Pant, despite battling a fractured toe, scored a brave half-century for India. He was greeted with a standing ovation as he walked in to bat after retiring hurt on 37 due to an injury from a Chris Woakes yorker on his right foot. Pant scored 54 off 75 balls. Pant hit three fours and two sixes in his knock.

Stats 18th fifty for Pant In 47 Test matches, Pant has raced to 3,427 runs at 44.50. He registered his 18th fifty (100s: 8). In 16 Tests versus England, he owns 1,260 runs at 46.66. This was his 7th fifty versus England (100s: 5). During his knock of 54, Pant also surpassed 1,000 runs in England. He owns 1,035 runs at 43.12 (100s: 4, 50s: 5). Pant hammered his 9th fifty in away Tests (home of opposition) from 33 matches (59 innings) at 41.44. He owns 2,321 runs with the help of 6 tons.

Opening stand England openers put up an aggressive stand Responding to India's first innings total, England's openers put up an aggressive stand. Zak Crawley took 13 balls to get off the mark and was nearly dismissed by a rising Jasprit Bumrah delivery. However, he showed great restraint outside his off stump and only started looking vulnerable after scoring runs against his name. Ben Duckett was more aggressive, scoring runs at almost a run-a-ball pace. The duo was unscathed going to tea with England at 77/0. They ended up stitching a 166-run stand.

Crawley Crawley floors India with 84 Crawley faced 113 balls for his 84. He hit one six and 13 fours. He was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja. Playing his 58th Test, he has raced to 3,235 runs at 31.40. This was his 18th fifty in Tests (100s: 5). Notably, Crawley went past 450 fours (452), as per ESPNcricinfo. Versus India, Crawley has amassed 774 runs at 30.96 from 13 matches. This was his 7th fifty versus India.

Duckett Ben Duckett slams 94 versus India Duckett scored 94 runs from 100 balls. He hit 13 fours. Anshul Kamboj dismissed the southpaw. Duckett has raced to 2,775 runs from 37 matches (68 innings) at 42.69 This was his 15th fifty in Tests (100s: 6). As per ESPNcricinfo, he has surpassed 350 fours (359). Versus India, the southpaw owns 726 runs from 11 Tests at 36.30. This is his 2nd fifty versus India (100s: 2).