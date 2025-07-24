Jofra Archer picks three-fer against India, completes 50 Test wickets
What's the story
England fast bowler Jofra Archer bowled well against India in the ongoing 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. Archer picked 3/73 from 26.1 overs. He clocked three maiden overs. Archer picked all of his three wickets on Day 2 of the match. It was another fine performance from the speedster, who looked in great rhythm. England bowled India out for 358 in 114.1 overs.
Bowling
Three wickets for Archer
An away-swinger helped Archer dismiss the in-form Ravindra Jadeja early on Day 2. Archer then got the gutsy Rishabh Pant, who walked out to bat despite fracturing his toe on Day 1. Pant was castled by Archer after getting to a valiant 54. Archer's last wicket was that of Jasprit Bumrah, who edged behind and Jamie Smith completed a catch.
Stats
A look at Archer's stats in Tests
Archer's three-fer takes him to 50 wickets in Test cricket from 15 matches (27 innings). He averages 29.68 with his economy rate being 2.96. Versus India, he owns 12 scalps at 25.16. As per ESPNcricinfo, 38 wickets of Archer have come in England at 25.94. Meanwhile, 12 of his remaining scalps have come in away Tests (home of opposition) at 41.50.