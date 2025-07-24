Archer has reached 50 wickets in Tests

Jofra Archer picks three-fer against India, completes 50 Test wickets

By Rajdeep Saha 07:50 pm Jul 24, 2025

What's the story

England fast bowler Jofra Archer bowled well against India in the ongoing 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. Archer picked 3/73 from 26.1 overs. He clocked three maiden overs. Archer picked all of his three wickets on Day 2 of the match. It was another fine performance from the speedster, who looked in great rhythm. England bowled India out for 358 in 114.1 overs.