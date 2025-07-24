Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan slams his second T20I half-century: Key stats

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan played a blistering knock against Bangladesh in the 3rd and final T20I at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Farhan, who replaced Fakhar Zaman at the top, added an 82-run opening stand with Saim Ayub. While both of them were dismissed before the 100-run mark, Pakistan racked up 178/7 in 20 overs. Here are the key stats.

Knock Farhan slams 41-ball 63 Farhan showed his attacking intent from the outset, smashing Mahedi Hasan in the first over. He did the bulk of scoring as Pakistan reached 50 in the sixth over. While Aayub held his end, Farhan took Mehidy Hasan Miraz to cleaners in the next over. He was dismissed by Nasum Ahmed (12th over). Farhan slammed a 41-ball 63 (6 fours and 5 sixes).

Comeback A look at his T20I stats Having already lost the three-match series, Pakistan included Farhan for the final T20I. He replaced the experienced Fakhar. As mentioned, Farhan raced to his second half-century in T20I cricket. In 12 T20Is, he has scored 224 runs at an average of 18.66. His strike rate reads 127.27. Notably, Farhan made his T20I debut in 2018 against Australia in Harare.