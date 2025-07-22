'Anshul Kamboj close to making his debut': Shubman Gill

Indian captain Shubman Gill has hinted at the possible debut of young pacer Anshul Kamboj in the upcoming 4th Test against England at Old Trafford, starting July 23. Notably, an injury ruled pacer Akash Deep out of the impending match. This means India have to pick between Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna as their third seamer. Kamboj, who was added to the squad as an injury replacement, has been impressive with his recent performances.

Team strategy Kamboj's possible inclusion Gill nearly confirmed Kamboj's inclusion in the Playing XI for the 4th Test. Speaking to the media ahead of the match, he said, "Anshul Kamboj is very close to making his debut. We are going to see tomorrow whether Anshul or Prasidh is going to make it to the Playing XI." One of the two players will join Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the pace attack.

Rising star Historic 10-wicket haul in Ranji Trophy Kamboj featured in two red-ball games for India A against England Lions last month. In November last year, he made headlines by taking all 10 wickets in an innings against Kerala at the Ranji Trophy. His phenomenal figures read 10/49. Kamboj became just the third bowler to take all the wickets in an innings in Ranji Trophy history. He joined the likes of Premangshu Chatterjee (10/20, Bengal vs Assam, 1956) and Pradeep Sundaram (10/78, Rajasthan vs Vidarbha, 1985).

Team challenges India dealing with several injury concerns Ahead of the all-imporant Manchester Test, India are dealing with several injury concerns. Seamer Akash Deep, who shone at Edgbaston, will miss the 4th Test. While all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remaining series, the injured Arshdeep Singh is also unavailable at the moment. Despite these setbacks, Gill expressed confidence in his team's ability to perform well and take 20 wickets.