In the title clash, Smaran shone with an impressive 101 off 92 balls. He smashed 7 fours and three sixes.

He was well supported by wicketkeeper-batsman Krishnan Srijith who scored a solid 78 off 74 deliveries.

Meanwhile, Abhinav Manohar slammed a brilliant 42-ball 79 (SR: 188.10).

Their efforts helped Karnataka set a challenging 348 for six.

Darshan Nalkande claimed 2/67 from 9 overs whereas Nachiket Bhute claimed 2/68 from his 10 overs for Vidarbha.