Sheldon Jackson, a key player for Saurashtra, has retired from white-ball cricket, leaving a legacy of dedication and exceptional performance.

His career stats include 2,792 runs in 86 List A games and 1,812 runs in 84 T20 matches, with standout performances in shorter formats.

Despite his retirement from white-ball cricket, Jackson will continue to play in the Ranji Trophy, having already amassed 7,187 runs in First-Class cricket.

Sheldon Jackson has called time on white-ball cricket (Image Source: X/@ShelJackson27)

Sheldon Jackson retires from white-ball cricket: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:10 pm Jan 03, 202502:10 pm

What's the story Saurashtra's seasoned wicketkeeper-batter Sheldon Jackson has announced his retirement from white-ball cricket. The veteran 38-year-old cricketer will continue to play red-ball cricket for Saurashtra. Jackson's decision comes in between Saurashtra's campaign at the 2024/25 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He played 5 matches for Saurashtra, scoring 71, 45*, 8, 1 and 13. The veteran domestic star made his List A cricket debut in 2006. Thereafter, he made his T20 debut in 2009. Here's more.

Praise

SCA president lauds Jackson's contributions to cricket

Jaydev Shah, the president of the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA), lauded Jackson. According to a statement issued by the SCA, Shah said: "His dedication, hard work and exceptional performances over the years have made him a key player for Saurashtra. His commitment and passion for cricket in each format have been a true testament to the spirit of the game. As he bid farewell to the white-ball formats, his contributions shall continue to echo and keep inspiring countless budding cricketers."

Accolades

Former BCCI secretary commends Jackson's performance

Former BCCI and SCA secretary Niranjan Shah also lauded Jackson's contributions to the sport. "Sheldon was always an integral part of Saurashtra in all the formats of the game," he said. He further highlighted that Jackson has been one of the standout performers in shorter formats, consistently delivering strong performances in List A and T20 cricket.

Numbers

Sheldon's white-ball career stats

As per ESPNcricinfo, in 86 List A career games, Sheldon scored 2,792 runs at 36.25. His tally included 9 tons and 14 fifties with the best of 150*. Meanwhile, he also played 84 T20 matches, scoring 1,812 runs at 27.45. He hit one ton and 11 fifties. Nine of his matches in T20s came for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. He scored 61 runs at 10.16.

Information

A champion red-ball format player

Sheldon, who will be seen in the second half of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 season next, has amassed a total of 7,187 runs in First-Class cricket at 46.36. He has 23 tons and 39 fifties under his belt.