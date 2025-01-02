Summarize Simplifying... In short In a significant change for the Sydney Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Beau Webster is set to replace Mitchell Marsh, whose performance has been underwhelming.

Webster, a rising star with a stellar record in the Sheffield Shield seasons, is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the team with his superior bowling skills.

The decision, backed by captain Pat Cummins, has been accepted by the team, highlighting their readiness for a new approach.

Mitchell Marsh has been dropped

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Beau Webster replaces Mitchell Marsh for Sydney Test

By Parth Dhall 10:41 am Jan 02, 202510:41 am

What's the story Australia have announced a change in their squad for the fifth and final Test against India, scheduled to be played in Sydney. Skipper Pat Cummins confirmed that all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been dropped for his underwhelming performance in the series. Tasmanian cricketer Beau Webster will be making his Test debut in his place. He was earlier added to the squad.

Performance review

Marsh's performance prompts squad change

Marsh's performance in the series has been disappointing, with just 73 runs at an average of 10.42 in the first four Tests. His highest score was 47 runs in the second innings in Perth, when the match was already decided. As a bowler, Marsh bowled just 33 overs in seven innings and took three wickets at an average of 47.00.

Rising star

Webster's impressive record secures Test debut

Webster has been a standout performer in the last few Sheffield Shield seasons. Last season, he topped the run-scoring chart with 938 runs at an average of 58.62. He also took 30 wickets at an average of 29.30. This feat puts him alongside Sir Garfield Sobers as the only other player to record 900 runs and over 30 wickets in a single Sheffield Shield season.

Captain's perspective

Cummins comments on squad change

Cummins had addressed Marsh's struggles in his pre-Test press conference. He had said, "Mitchy, obviously hasn't quite got the runs, or perhaps the wickets that he would have liked this series." He added it was time for a freshening up and Beau has been great with the squad. Despite Marsh's popularity within the team, the decision to drop him was accepted by all parties involved.

New talent

Cummins highlights Webster's bowling skills

Cummins also emphasized Webster's better bowling skills as a reason for including him in the squad. He said, "That was definitely a factor," referring to Webster being able to take on bigger loads than Marsh. This comes after coach Andrew McDonald hinted Marsh was fully fit and it was unfair to question his lack of bowling due to tactical reasons rather than physical issues.

Playing XI

Australia's XI for SCG Test

Australia's XI for SCG Test: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Scott Boland.