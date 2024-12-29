Marnus Labuschagne explains Australia's decision to delay declaration at MCG
Marnus Labuschagne, a vital cog in the Australian cricket team, has revealed the reason behind the team's approach on Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test against India. Despite having a mammoth lead of 333 runs, Australia opted against an early declaration. The decision was affected by India's relentless bowling and a brilliant fightback from Australia's lower order, Labuschagne explained.
Australia's strategy to extend lead
Australia started Day 4 with a lead of 105 runs and hoped to extend it further. Although they were reduced to 91/6 before Tea, the team ended the day at 228/9, thus taking a commanding lead of 333 runs. This strategy led to discussions among fans and experts who believed an earlier declaration could have given Australia more time to dismiss India.
Labuschagne credits India's bowling for delayed declaration
In a press conference, Labuschagne credited the delayed declaration to the pressure India's bowlers put in the first phase of the innings. He said, "I think we had the perfect game for us and that probably looked like having to bowl tonight and putting them under pressure." But with India's bowling doing the job in the first 40-50 overs, this wasn't an option for Australia.
Lower-middle order's contribution in Australia's strategy
Labuschagne also credited Australia's lower-middle order for their contribution in stretching the lead. He said, "There was a time when there could have been 250-270 and maybe even less for them. So we navigated that really well." This goes on to show the team effort behind Australia's decision to bat on instead of declaring early.
Experts weigh in on Australia's delayed declaration
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri had suggested Australia's decision to delay declaration could be a strategic move to prevent India from gaining momentum. Speaking on Star Sports, Mitchell Starc said that with the early start to the day, Australia have enough overs to bowl out India. These insights add another layer of understanding to Australia's strategy during Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test.
Labuschagne's resilience helps Australia recover
Despite losing his partners, Labuschagne stayed strong at the crease. He was given a lifeline when Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped a catch at third slip off Akash Deep's bowling. This allowed Labuschagne to score his second half-century of the match and take Australia's lead past 200 runs. He and Pat Cummins (41) then steadied the ship with a partnership of 57 runs.
Two sensational knocks from Labuschagne
Labuschagne made a mark in both innings as he backed his 145-ball 72 with a 139-ball 70. He has hence raced to 224 runs in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at 32. With his latest knock, Labuschagne has raced to 4,268 runs from 54 Tests at 48.20, as per ESPNcricinfo. He now owns 11 tons and 23 fifties.Versus India, Labuschagne has amassed 999 runs at 41.62 (100: 1, 50s: 6).