Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Boxing Day Test, Marnus Labuschagne's twin half-centuries helped Australia gain a lead over India, despite a middle-order collapse.

Labuschagne's partnership with Pat Cummins steadied the game after a strong spell from Indian pacer Bumrah.

The match saw Australia's top-four batters hit fifties, leading to a first innings total of 470, while India responded with 360, thanks to contributions from Nitish Reddy, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Washington Sundar.

Labuschagne made a mark in both innings (Image source: X/@ICC)

Boxing Day Test: Marnus Labuschagne slams twin half-centuries at MCG

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:58 am Dec 29, 202410:58 am

What's the story Marnus Labuschagne was Australia's star with the bat on the fourth day of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against India at Melbourne Cricket Ground. His 70-run knock helped Australia recover from a precarious position as they were reduced to 91/6 in the third innings. This knock was crucial as Jasprit Bumrah had earlier rattled the Australian batting order. Meanwhile, this was Labuschagne's second fifty of the game. He made 72 in his first outing.

Partnership

Labuschagne and Smith's resistance against Indian bowlers

Labuschagne arrived following the early departure of opener Sam Kontas (8). Usman Khawaja (21) also threw away his start as Labuschagne joined Steve Smith in the midde. The duo stuck around and added 37 runs. However, their stand was broken when Mohammed Siraj sent Smith back for 13 runs, leaving Australia at 80/3. This wicket proved to be a turning point in the match as it triggered a collapse of the Australian middle-order.

Bowling brilliance

Bumrah's spell puts Australia in a tight spot

Bumrah's spell was key to India's fightback as he sent back Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Alex Carey in quick succession. This made him the fastest Indian pacer to 200 Test wickets. Australia were reeling at 91/6 after being comfortably placed at 80/2. However, Labuschagne and Pat Cummins then steadied the ship with a partnership of 57 runs. Meanwhile, it was Siraj who brough an end to Labuschagne's stay.

Stats

Two sensational knocks from Labuschagne

As mentioned, Labuschagne made a mark in both innings as he backed his 145-ball 72 with a 139-ball 70. He has hence raced to 224 runs in BGT 2024-25 at 32. With his latest knock, Labuschagne has raced to 4,268 runs from 54 Tests at 48.20, as per ESPNcricinfo. He now owns 11 tons and 23 fifties.Versus India, Labuschagne has amassed 999 runs at 41.62 (100: 1, 50s: 6).

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

Each of Australia's top-four batters slammed fifties as the hosts posted 474/10 batting first. Bumrah claimed four wickets. In reply, India managed 369/10 as centurion Nitish Reddy saved them from a collapse. Yashasvi Jaiswal (82) and Washington Sundar (50) also made vital contributions. Having earned a solid 105-run lead, the Aussies were powered by Labuschagne in the third innings as their lead went past 250.