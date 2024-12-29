Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar was moved to tears while praising the sacrifices made by Nitish Kumar Reddy's parents, attributing India's cricket success to them.

Reddy's sister, Tejaswi, shared her family's disbelief and gratitude, and described her bond with Nitish as a "Tom and Jerry" relationship.

The family expressed their joy and pride in Nitish's journey from Vishakhapatnam to international cricket. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Gavaskar praises sacrifices made by Reddy's parents (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Sunil Gavaskar gets emotional while praising Nitish Kumar Reddy's parents

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:58 am Dec 29, 202409:58 am

What's the story Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar recently revealed how much he adored centurion Nitish Kumar Reddy's family. The touching moment happened after Reddy scored a century in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. The video of the emotional interaction, which has since gone viral, captures an emotional Gavaskar praising the sacrifices made by Reddy's parents to support their son's cricketing journey.

Tribute

Gavaskar's emotional tribute to Reddy's parents

Speaking to Reddy's parents on Star Sports, a visibly moved Gavaskar said, "Mujhe maloom hai aap logo kitna sacrifice kiya hai. Aapki wajah se mere aankhon mey aansu aa rahe they. Aapke wajah se Bharat ko ye heera mila hai (I know how much you have sacrificed. Because of you, I am tearing up. Because of you, India has got this diamond)."

Family reaction

Reddy's sister shares family's disbelief and gratitude

Reddy's sister, Tejaswi Reddy, served as a translator for their mother when they met Gavaskar. She revealed her mother's disbelief at being recognized by such legends of the game. "She never imagined that she will be in this place with these legends. She is unable to express her feeling," Tejaswi said. The father also thanked everyone who helped Nitish go from Vishakhapatnam to international cricket.

Sibling bond

Tejaswi Reddy shares sibling bond with Nitish

In a lighter moment during the conversation, Gavaskar asked Tejaswi if her brother had ever caused her any trouble. To this, she replied in the affirmative, describing their relationship as a "Tom and Jerry kind of bond." She said she was immensely proud of her brother's achievements and remembered his promise to make them proud one day.