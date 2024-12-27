Summarize Simplifying... In short The Indian cricket team wore black armbands during the MCG Test as a mark of respect for the late Dr. Singh, India's former Prime Minister and a key figure in the country's economic liberalization.

The gesture was in memory of India's former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday

MCG Test: Why are Indian players sporting black armbands?

What's the story The Indian cricket team players were spotted wearing black armbands on Day 2 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Australia. The gesture was in memory of India's former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. The match resumed with Australia continuing their innings at 311/6, with Steve Smith and Pat Cummins unbeaten.

Legacy

Indian team's tribute to Dr. Singh

Dr. Singh, who was India's PM between 2004 and 2014 under UPA, was instrumental in India's economic liberalization in 1991 as Finance Minister. His death was mourned by a number of Indian cricketers who took to social media to pay their tributes. The black armbands donned by the Indian team at MCG were a visible mark of their respect for his contributions to the nation.

Cricket connection

Dr. Singh's connection with cricket

It is worth noting that Dr. Singh shared a special bond with cricket. He is fondly remembered for attending the India-Pakistan semi-final during the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup. He sat next to former Pakistan PM Yousuf Raza Ghilani at Mohali's PCA Stadium. This was during a time when India-Pakistan's political relations were tense, making his gesture even more special.