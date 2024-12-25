Summarize Simplifying... In short South Africa and Pakistan are set to face off in the 1st Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion, a pitch favoring fast bowlers.

Centurion will host the 1st Test (Image source: X/@ICC)

South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st Test: Preview and key stats

What's the story The first match of the two-Test series between South Africa and Pakistan will start on Thursday, December 26. The highly-anticipated game will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. South Africa come into this series after being clean swept by Pakistan in the 50-over leg. However, they clinched a convincing 2-0 Test series win against Sri Lanka at home earlier this month.

Match strategy

Pitch report and streaming details

The pitch at SuperSport Park, Centurion, is known to assist fast bowlers. As the ball gets older, batters are also expected to score big runs. The team winning the toss would want to bowl first to reap maximum benefits from these conditions. Live telecast of the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test in India will be available on Sports18 channels (1:30pm IST). The live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Championship lead

South Africa eyeing a spot in WTC final

South Africa's recent win over Sri Lanka took them to the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, ahead of Australia and India. The next two home games against Pakistan are of utmost importance for the team. A win from this series would guarantee a place for the Temba Bavuma-led side in the WTC finale, to be held at Lord's in June 2025.

Confidence boost

Pakistan aim to maintain momentum in Test series

Pakistan are high on spirits after their brilliant show in the white-ball format and will enter the Test series with the same. They would want to carry the momentum into the red-ball cricket as well. In their last series against England at home, the Shan Masood-led side registered their first Test series win after a three-year hiatus. Although out of contention for the WTC final spot, Pakistan is keen to dominate this format before heading home.

Past performance

Here is the head-to-head record

As per ESPNcricinfo, the head-to-head record between South Africa and Pakistan reads 15-6 in favor of the former with seven draws. Pakistan's record in South Africa hasn't been great, having won just two and lost 12. Pakistan's last Test win in the rainbow nation dates back to 2007. Meanwhile, the team suffered a 0-3 whitewash in their preceding Test assignment in SA, in 2018-19

Combinations

SA have confirmed their XI

The hosts will take the field with an all-pace attack as they have confirmed their XI. Fast bowler Corbin Bosch will be making his debut in the upcoming match, replacing a few key pace bowlers who have been ruled out with injuries. Meanwhile, Babar Azam is expected to return to Pakistan's Test XI after being dropped midway through the series against England. Shaheen Afridi is unavailable for this series.

XIs

Here are the probable XIs

South Africa (confirmed XI): Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper), Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson. Pakistan (probable XI): Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad.

SA players

Here are the key performers

Kamran Ghulam scored a match-winning ton on Test debut a few months back. Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan averages 50.90 in Tests this year, having made 509 runs. Noman Ali has taken 20 wickets in his two Test apperances this year at 13.85. Both Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen average under 19 in Tests this year. Bavuma has crossed the 50-run mark five times across eight Test innings in 2024.