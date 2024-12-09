South Africa won the 2nd Test by 109 runs

SA rout SL 2-0 with win in Gqeberha Test: Stats

What's the story South Africa routed Sri Lanka 2-0 in the two-match series after winning the 2nd Test at St George's Park, Gqeberha. The Proteas successfully defended 347 after bowling out the Lankans for 238 on Day 5. Although skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (50) and Kusal Mendis (46) showed fight, SL fell short. It was a closely-contested affair as the hosts gained a slender first-innings lead.

Match

Here's how the match panned out

SA compiled an impressive 358 after electing to bat first. Tons from Ryan Rickleton and Kyle Verreynne helped their cause. SL responded well (328) on the back of Pathum Nissanka's 157-ball 89. Dane Paterson took a fifer for the Proteas. SA posted another 300-plus total (317), with Prabath Jayasuriya taking five wickets. Chasing 348, SL perished for 238 as Keshav Maharaj scalped five wickets.

Tons

Rescuing tons from Rickleton, Verreynne

Rickelton rescued SA in the first innings as they were 0/1 in the first over. He batted out a tricky period in the beginning before showcasing his authority once set. He smashed a 250-ball 101 (11 fours), recording his maiden century in Test cricket. Meanwhile, Verreynne, the number five batter, slammed 105*(133). This was his maiden Test ton at home.

Paterson

Paterson's maiden Test fifer

Dane Paterson took his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket, achieving a career milestone. His feat helped South Africa take a 30-run lead in the first innings against Sri Lanka. He finished with figures worth 5/71 from 22 overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Paterson has surpassed 600 wickets in First-Class cricket (601). He claimed his 23rd five-wicket haul in FC cricket.

Jayasuriya

Jayasuriya's fifer keeps SL afloat

Sri Lankan spinner Prabath Jayasuriya recorded an impressive 5/129 in the third innings. Jayasuriya, who took 1/84 in the first innings, played a crucial role, being the pick of the bowlers for his side. The Lankan spinner picked his 10th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He also owns two 10-wicket match hauls. As per ESPNcricinfo, Jayasuriya registered his 35th fifer in First-Class cricket.

Bavuma

Four fifty-plus scores for Bavuma

SA skipper Temba Bavuma hammered a solid 66 runs in the third innings. Bavuma, who hit 70 and 113 in the first Test, followed it up with a classy 78 in the first innings of the 2nd Test. Bavuma ended the series with 327 runs at 81.75. Overall, he has raced to 3,429 runs from 61 matches at 37.27. He smashed his 24th fifty.

Matehws

Angelo Mathews completes 8,000 Test runs

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews made mark with scores of 44 and 32 in the 2nd Test. With this, Mathews became the third Sri Lankan batter with 8,000-plus runs in Test cricket. He joined the likes of Kumar Sangakkara (12,400 runs) and Mahela Jayawardene (11,814 runs). Overall, he is the 36th batter to achieve the milestone in the format.