After a long recovery, South African cricket captain Temba Bavuma is set to return for the Durban Test against Sri Lanka starting on November 27.

The series, part of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship, will conclude with a second Test in Port Elizabeth on December 5.

Currently, South Africa and Sri Lanka are fifth and third in the championship standings, respectively.

Bavuma had been out of action due to an elbow injury

SA vs SL: Temba Bavuma returns for Durban Test

By Parth Dhall 08:20 pm Nov 26, 202408:20 pm

What's the story South Africa have announced their Playing XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka, welcoming back captain Temba Bavuma. The right-handed batsman had been out of action due to an elbow injury sustained during an ODI against Ireland last month. The injury was similar to one he had suffered during the T20I tour to India in 2022, which had also forced him to withdraw from South Africa's England tour later that year.

Captain's comeback

Bavuma expresses excitement about return to squad

Bavuma was excited to be back in the squad after a long time of recovery. "I feel quite fresh and excited as well to have the opportunity to be batting, to be putting on my pads, to be running on the field," he said. The skipper also opened up about his battles with "mental demons" during his elbow injury.

Series details

Test series schedule and WTC standings

The first Test of the impending series will start on November 27 in Durban. Port Elizabeth will host the second and final Test from December 5. South Africa currently occupy the fifth spot in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table, with four matches left in the cycle. The visiting Sri Lankan side is also in contention for the final, sitting third in the points table.

Information

A look at SA's Test squad for SL series

South Africa's Test squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, and Kyle Verreynne.