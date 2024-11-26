SA vs SL: Temba Bavuma returns for Durban Test
South Africa have announced their Playing XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka, welcoming back captain Temba Bavuma. The right-handed batsman had been out of action due to an elbow injury sustained during an ODI against Ireland last month. The injury was similar to one he had suffered during the T20I tour to India in 2022, which had also forced him to withdraw from South Africa's England tour later that year.
Bavuma expresses excitement about return to squad
Bavuma was excited to be back in the squad after a long time of recovery. "I feel quite fresh and excited as well to have the opportunity to be batting, to be putting on my pads, to be running on the field," he said. The skipper also opened up about his battles with "mental demons" during his elbow injury.
Test series schedule and WTC standings
The first Test of the impending series will start on November 27 in Durban. Port Elizabeth will host the second and final Test from December 5. South Africa currently occupy the fifth spot in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table, with four matches left in the cycle. The visiting Sri Lankan side is also in contention for the final, sitting third in the points table.
A look at SA's Test squad for SL series
South Africa's Test squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, and Kyle Verreynne.