Chattogram Test: David Bedingham smashes quickfire fifty against Bangladesh
South Africa's David Bedingham scored a clutch half-century in the first innings against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Bedingham, who added a century stand with Tony de Zorzi, scored a 78-ball 59 before getting knocked over by Taijul Islam. The duo took the Proteas past 380 after they elected to bat first. Here are the key stats.
A fine half-century from Bedingham
Tristan Stubbs's departure at 270/2 exposed Bedingham to the middle in Chattogram. Bedingham joined forces with de Zorzi as the duo saw out the final session on Day 1. They completed the 100-run stand the following morning before Islam dismissed Bedingham. As mentioned, the Proteas batter slammed 59 off 78 balls, a knock laced with 2 fours and 4 sixes.
Bedingham closing in on 500 Test runs
As mentioned, Bedingham has raced to his third half-century in the longest format. The middle-order batter also has a ton to his name, which came against New Zealand earlier this year. Bedingham now has 486 runs from eight Tests at an average of 37.38. Only 79 of these runs have come in home conditions.