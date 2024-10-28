Summarize Simplifying... In short Ravichandran Ashwin and Anil Kumble top the list of bowlers with the most Test wickets at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, each with 38 wickets.

Presenting bowlers with 25+ Test wickets at Wankhede Stadium

By Parth Dhall 05:48 pm Oct 28, 202405:48 pm

New Zealand scripted history after beating India in the 2nd Test in Pune. This marked their first-ever Test series win in India. Hosts India will now play for the pride in the upcoming 3rd Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Over the years, several bowlers have starred on Mumbai's red-soil wicket.

#1

R Ashwin: 38 wickets

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has the joint-most Test wickets at the Wankhede Stadium, with Anil Kumble. In just five Tests, the former has snapped up 38 wickets at an incredible average of 18.42. His tally includes three five-wicket hauls and a match haul of 10 wickets. Ashwin has a brilliant economy-rate of 2.90 at this venue in Tests.

#2

Anil Kumble: 38 wickets

Anil Kumble, who led India's spin attack for over a decade, shares the top spot with Ashwin on this list. The former, India's highest wicket-taker in the format, snapped up 38 wickets from seven Tests in Mumbai between 1993 and 2006. His average and economy-rate in this regard read 21.86 and 2.27. Kumble took a solitary fifer here.

#3

Kapil Dev: 28 wickets

The legendary Kapil Dev is the highest wicket-taker among pacers at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He is the only other player with over 25 wickets at this venue. Between 1978 and 1993, Dev took 28 wickets in 11 Tests at an average of 27.50 in Mumbai. His economy-rate in this regard read 2.52.