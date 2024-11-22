Perth Test: Australian pace quartet bundle out India for 150
Team India has been bundled out for just 150 (49.4 overs) on Day 1 of the opening Test against Australia at Perth's Optus Stadium. Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah's decision to bat first after winning the toss didn't turn out to be fruitful as none of the Indian batters could even touch the 45-run mark. Here we look at the innings summary.
Poor show from Indian batters
India were off to a disastrous start with top-order batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal bagging ducks. Virat Kohli (5), Dhruv Jurel (11), and Washington Sundar (4) also failed to impress. KL Rahul (26) showcased resilience before being dismissed controversially. Rishabh Pant (37) and debutant Nitish Reddy (41) added 48 runs before the former was dismissed. Reddy went down as the last batter.
How did the bowlers fare?
Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers, having scalped 4/29 across 13 overs. His partner-in-crime Mitchell Starc dismissed two batters, conceding just 14 runs across 11 overs. Skipper Pat Cummins took two wickets late in the innings, claiming 2/27 in 15.4 overs. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh claimed two wickets in just five overs, conceding 12 runs. Off-spinner Nathan Lyon bowled five wicket-less overs.