Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Perth Test, India had a disappointing performance, scoring only 150 against Australia.

Top players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, and Virat Kohli failed to make an impact, while Rishabh Pant and debutant Nitish Reddy managed to add some runs.

On the Australian side, Josh Hazlewood stood out, taking 9 wickets in 13 overs, with notable contributions from Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

None of the Indian batters could even touch the 45-run mark (Image source: X/@ICC)

Perth Test: Australian pace quartet bundle out India for 150

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:51 pm Nov 22, 202401:51 pm

What's the story Team India has been bundled out for just 150 (49.4 overs) on Day 1 of the opening Test against Australia at Perth's Optus Stadium. Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah's decision to bat first after winning the toss didn't turn out to be fruitful as none of the Indian batters could even touch the 45-run mark. Here we look at the innings summary.

Innings summary

Poor show from Indian batters

India were off to a disastrous start with top-order batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal bagging ducks. Virat Kohli (5), Dhruv Jurel (11), and Washington Sundar (4) also failed to impress. KL Rahul (26) showcased resilience before being dismissed controversially. Rishabh Pant (37) and debutant Nitish Reddy (41) added 48 runs before the former was dismissed. Reddy went down as the last batter.

Bowlers

How did the bowlers fare?

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers, having scalped 4/29 across 13 overs. His partner-in-crime Mitchell Starc dismissed two batters, conceding just 14 runs across 11 overs. Skipper Pat Cummins took two wickets late in the innings, claiming 2/27 in 15.4 overs. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh claimed two wickets in just five overs, conceding 12 runs. Off-spinner Nathan Lyon bowled five wicket-less overs.