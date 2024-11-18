Summarize Simplifying... In short Ricky Ponting, Steve Smith, and Michael Clarke are the top Australian cricketers with over 1,000 runs against India in home Tests.

Ponting leads with 1,893 runs from 15 matches, followed by Smith with 1,082 runs in eight Tests, and Clarke with 1,077 runs in nine Tests.

Ponting leads with 1,893 runs from 15 matches, followed by Smith with 1,082 runs in eight Tests, and Clarke with 1,077 runs in nine Tests.

Their impressive averages and high scores, including double and triple centuries, showcase their dominance against the Indian bowling attack.

Australian batters with 1,000-plus runs vs India in home Tests

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:58 am Nov 18, 202409:58 am

What's the story The Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) has evolved into a marquee event in Test cricket, epitomizing the fierce rivalry between India and Australia. Over the years, several players from both camps have produced stunning performances in this red-ball format. Ahead of the BGT 2024-25 series, let's take a look at Australian batters with more than 1,000 runs against India in the home Tests.

#1

Ricky Ponting - 1,893 runs

Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting tops the list with a staggering 1,893 runs from 15 matches at a jaw-dropping average of 86.04. The tally includes seven tons and as many fifties. We remember him for his fighting character and his never-ending thirst for runs. Three of his tons against India at home were converted into double-hundreds. Overall, he scored 2,555 runs in 29 Test matches against India at 54.36.

#2

Steve Smith - 1,082 runs

With his unorthodox style, Steve Smith has become one of India's biggest nemesis. The star batter has garnered 1,082 runs in just eight Tests against India Down Under as his average is a stunning 83.23. Five of his nine 50-plus scores against India at home have been converted into tons. Overall, Smith boasts 2,042 runs against India in 19 Tests at an average of 65.87.

#3

Michael Clarke - 1,077 runs

In Michael Clarke we have another legendary Australian skipper on this list. He scored 1,077 runs across nine home Tests against India at a fine average of 76.92. The tally includes four tons and two fifties. Clarke also has a double-ton and a triple-hundred against India in home games. Overall, he tallied 2,049 runs across 22 Tests against the Indian bowling attack at 56.57.