Ranji Trophy: Mohammed Shami set to make competitive cricket comeback

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:16 pm Nov 12, 2024

What's the story Veteran Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami is all set to return to competitive cricket after a year-long break. He has been included in Bengal's squad for their upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh in Indore. This will be Shami's first game since the ODI World Cup final against Australia last year. His fitness has been monitored closely ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting November 22 in Perth.

Recovery path

Shami's recovery journey and potential test squad inclusion

Shami has been nursing an ankle injury which required surgery on his right foot in March. He spent most of the last six months at Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy, rehabilitating from an Achilles tendon injury and battling ankle swelling and a side strain. If he proves his fitness in the upcoming four-day game, he could be added to India's Test squad.

Challenges

Shami's previous setbacks and future prospects

Shami was initially expected to return during the Bangladesh series at home in September, and was considered for the season-opening Duleep Trophy. However, a setback due to swelling on his left knee delayed his recovery. Despite these challenges, Shami remains hopeful about his comeback. He previously expressed his desire to join the Australian tour after playing one or two Ranji Trophy games for Bengal.

BGT

Young pacers in India's BGT squad

India have named several young fast bowlers for the upcoming series against the Aussies. This includes vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana as the fast bowlers, along with Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini and Khaleel Ahmed in the reserves. Notably, Shami has been on three previous Test tours to Australia. Hence, he boasts a plethora of experience.