Presenting youngest batters to smash eight ODI centuries

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:46 pm Nov 12, 202412:46 pm

What's the story Afghanistan's batting sensation Rahmanullah Gurbaz has etched his name in history by becoming the second-youngest player to score eight ODI centuries. He accomplished the milestone at 22 years and 349 days during Afghanistan's five-wicket win over Bangladesh in Sharjah. The win also gave Afghanistan a 2-1 win in the series. Here we look at the youngest batters to complete eight ODI hundreds.

#1

Quinton de Kock- 22 years and 312 days

South Africa's Quinton de Kock, who is now retired from Tests and ODIs, tops this list as he accomplished eight ODI tons at just 22 years and 312 days. The southpaw made his ODI debut in January 2013 and finished that year with four centuries. Meanwhile, the dashing opener, overall, finished his ODI career with 21 tons.

#2

Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 22 years and 349 days

As mentioned, Gurbaz attained this mark at 22 years and 349 days. The dashing opener also owns the record for the most centuries for Afghanistan in ODIs, with Mohammad Shahzad (6) trailing him on this list. He has been an integral member of the national team since making his ODI debut in January 2021.

#3

Sachin Tendulkar - 22 years and 357 days

The talismanic Sachin Tendulkar is the youngest Indian to get the mark. The former batter was 22 years and 357 days old when he got to his eighth hundred in the ODI format. Notably, Tendulkar is still India's youngest debutant in ODI format (16y 238d). Meanwhile, the 2011 World Cup winner finished with 49 ODI tons. With 18,426, he is also the highest run-getter in ODI history.

#4

Virat Kohli - 23 years and 27 days

Virat Kohli completed eight ODI hundreds at the age of 23 years and 27 days. He made his Team India debut months after captaining India to the 2008 Under-19 World Cup title. Meanwhile, Kohli has been remarkably consistent in ODIs as his current tally of 50 tons in the format is the most for any batter.