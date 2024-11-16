Gill's injury is a big blow for the Indian team (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Shubman Gill's finger injury puts his BGT participation in doubt

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:43 pm Nov 16, 202402:43 pm

What's the story Star Indian Shubman Gill has suffered a serious finger injury. The unfortunate incident took place while he was trying to catch in the slips during a match simulation against India A in Perth. The extent of Gill's injury has raised doubts over his participation in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, which gets underway on November 22 at Perth's Optus Stadium.

Impact

Gill's injury could impact India's strategy

Gill's injury is a big blow for the Indian team as his absence could change the composition of the playing XI in the Test series against Australia. As mentioned, the first match of the series will be played in Perth from November 22. But considering the severity of his finger injury, it is still unclear if Gill will be fit to play this opener.

Source

Here's what source said

"Yes, Shubman Gill is injured but it is too early to rule him out of the opening Test. The medical team is keeping a close watch on him," a source told TOI. This comes after KL Rahul was hit by a ball during practice and had to stop his session. The batter, who is likely to open the batting if Rohit Sharma misses the opening Test, took a blow on his elbow.

Update

Kohli declared fit after injury scare

Apart from Rahul and Gill's injuries, there was also an injury scare involving Virat Kohli. However, he has been declared "absolutely fine" after scans. "Virat Kohli is absolutely fine. He batted in the match simulation without any discomfort and also had a hit in the net after he got out. No concerns there," a source told TOI. This comes as a relief for Team India ahead of their upcoming match against Australia.