Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricket legend Gavaskar has advised Rohit Sharma to be patient and disciplined against Australia's formidable pace attack, especially Mitchell Starc.

He highlighted Sharma's need to adjust his aggressive style and footwork in the early overs, and be selective with his signature hook and pull shots due to the bouncy Australian pitches.

Despite Sharma's mixed track record in Australia, Gavaskar believes a disciplined approach could be key to his success and India's World Test Championship hopes.

Gavaskar advised Sharma to play a little more cautiously (Image source: X/@ICC)

Gavaskar advises Rohit Sharma to be cautious against Australian pacers

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:46 am Nov 15, 202409:46 am

What's the story As Team India prepares for the five-Test series against Australia, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has provided some strategic advice to skipper Rohit Sharma. Speaking to Star Sports, Gavaskar advised Sharma to play a little more cautiously during the first phase of his innings. He stressed the significance of this strategy considering India's goal to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Strategy discussion

Gavaskar highlights risks of Sharma's aggressive style

Gavaskar emphasized the dangers of Sharma's naturally aggressive playing style. He said this could make him susceptible to Australia's lethal pace attack, particularly Mitchell Starc. "At the start, he can be troubled by Mitchell Starc's lengths and lines," Gavaskar said. He added that Sharma doesn't move his foot enough in the initial overs and that can create problems.

Game plan

Gavaskar emphasizes patience and discipline in Australian conditions

Gavaskar emphasized on the need for patience and discipline in the first few overs, especially considering the peculiarities of Australian conditions. "Like I said, Australian pitches are good for batters. And they use Kookaburra ball. It doesn't swing or seam much after the first 15 overs," he explained. He proposed this disciplined approach could be the key for Sharma to tackle Australia's relentless pace attack of Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood.

Track record

Sharma's past performances and future expectations

Even though Sharma is likely to miss the first Test in Perth due to family commitments, his return in later matches is vital for India's WTC hopes. His previous record in Australia is a mixed bag. In seven matches, he has scored 408 runs at an average of 31.38, including a gritty 52 at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the 2020-21 series that helped India draw.

Expert guidance

Gavaskar's advice on Sharma's signature shots

Gavaskar also spoke about Sharma's ability to play his signature hook and pull shots as a possible advantage for India. However, he warned that the Australian pitches, which have a lot of bounce, will require Sharma to play selectively to not fall into traps early on. This way, Sharma can reduce the risk from bouncers and build an innings that helps India stabilize against Australia's attack.