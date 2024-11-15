Gavaskar advises Rohit Sharma to be cautious against Australian pacers
As Team India prepares for the five-Test series against Australia, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has provided some strategic advice to skipper Rohit Sharma. Speaking to Star Sports, Gavaskar advised Sharma to play a little more cautiously during the first phase of his innings. He stressed the significance of this strategy considering India's goal to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.
Gavaskar highlights risks of Sharma's aggressive style
Gavaskar emphasized the dangers of Sharma's naturally aggressive playing style. He said this could make him susceptible to Australia's lethal pace attack, particularly Mitchell Starc. "At the start, he can be troubled by Mitchell Starc's lengths and lines," Gavaskar said. He added that Sharma doesn't move his foot enough in the initial overs and that can create problems.
Gavaskar emphasizes patience and discipline in Australian conditions
Gavaskar emphasized on the need for patience and discipline in the first few overs, especially considering the peculiarities of Australian conditions. "Like I said, Australian pitches are good for batters. And they use Kookaburra ball. It doesn't swing or seam much after the first 15 overs," he explained. He proposed this disciplined approach could be the key for Sharma to tackle Australia's relentless pace attack of Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood.
Sharma's past performances and future expectations
Even though Sharma is likely to miss the first Test in Perth due to family commitments, his return in later matches is vital for India's WTC hopes. His previous record in Australia is a mixed bag. In seven matches, he has scored 408 runs at an average of 31.38, including a gritty 52 at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the 2020-21 series that helped India draw.
Gavaskar's advice on Sharma's signature shots
Gavaskar also spoke about Sharma's ability to play his signature hook and pull shots as a possible advantage for India. However, he warned that the Australian pitches, which have a lot of bounce, will require Sharma to play selectively to not fall into traps early on. This way, Sharma can reduce the risk from bouncers and build an innings that helps India stabilize against Australia's attack.