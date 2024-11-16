Summarize Simplifying... In short Ruturaj Gaikwad, known for his successful leadership in domestic cricket, showcased his batting prowess in a practice session in Australia, hitting four sixes against notable bowlers.

Despite his impressive performance and contributions in the Zimbabwe T20I series, Gaikwad is yet to debut in Test cricket.

With seven centuries and 14 half-centuries in 37 matches, Gaikwad has amassed 2,533 runs in red-ball cricket, maintaining an average of over 40.

Gaikwad smashed four sixes during the practice session (Image source: X/@BCCI)

BGT 2024-25: Ruturaj Gaikwad produces power-packed performance in match simulation

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:56 pm Nov 16, 202402:56 pm

What's the story India A captain Ruturaj Gaikwad recently displayed his batting skills during a match simulation practice at the WACA, Perth. The event was organized for players of both India A and the Indian squad for BGT to hone their skills. Despite a mediocre outing in the two unofficial Tests against Australia A, Gaikwad proved his mettle as a batter during the practice session.

Batting prowess

Gaikwad hits 4 sixes in match simulation

According to reports in Australia, Gaikwad smashed four sixes during the practice session, two of which came against Ravichandran Ashwin, the most experienced bowler in the Indian side. He also hit a six off newcomer Harshit Rana and sent one into the stands against his India A teammate Manav Suthar. This batting show comes after Gaikwad's successful leadership stints in domestic cricket tournaments like Duleep Trophy and Irani Trophy.

Career trajectory

Gaikwad's journey and future prospects in cricket

Despite his successful leadership roles and stunning performance in the Zimbabwe T20I series, Gaikwad is yet to make his Test debut. Moreover, he even failed to make a cut in the main squad for the upcoming series. Other batters from the main Indian team, including Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill also trained at WACA. The first Test between India and Australia will begin on November 22 at Optus Stadium in Perth.

Stats

Here are his FC numbers

Coming to his FC stats, Gaikwad has seven centuries in the format. He also has 14 half-centuries to his name. In 37 matches, the Maharashtra batter has propelled to 2,533 runs in red-ball cricket. The opener carries an average of over 40 (41.52). Gaikwad, who has represented India in six ODIs and 23 T20Is, registered scores worth 0, 5, 4, and 11 in the unofficial Tests against Australia A.