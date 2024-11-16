Summarize Simplifying... In short The Sacramento Kings' franchise record for most points in a single game is held by Fox with 60 points. This record was previously held by Jack Twyman with 59 points.

De'Andre Fox now owns the Sacramento Kings' franchise record for the most points in a single game (Image credit: X/@SacramentoKings)

NBA: Sacramento Kings players with most points in a game

Nov 16, 2024

What's the story De'Aaron Fox made history with a 60-point performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves, setting a Sacramento Kings franchise record. Fox surpassed Jack Twyman's franchise record of 59 points for the Cincinnati Royals in 1960. Although Fox's effort was in a losing cause, he managed to record this NBA season's first 60-point game. We decode the top four Kings players with most points in a game.

#1

De'Andre Fox - 60 points vs Minnesota Timberwolves (2024)

Fox now owns the Kings' franchise record for the most points in a single game. He managed 60 points, in a 126-130 OT loss to the Timberwolves. Fox shot 22-of-35 from the field and made 6-of-10 three-pointers. Sacramento's guard had 26 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Overall, he has averages of 21.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game (482 games).

#2

Jack Twyman - 59 points vs Minneapolis Lakers (1960)

Twyman's 59 points against the Lakers in 1960 had been the longest-standing single-game franchise record in the NBA. In his record-setting game, the small forward had 14 rebounds managed to score 21 of his 39 from the field, and had an 85% free throw conversion. In his NBA career, Twyman managed averages of 19.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, (823 games).

#3

DeMarcus Cousins - 56 points vs Charolette Hornets (2016)

Cousins recorded 56 points for the Kings against the Hornets and also scored 55 points against Portland in 2016. Notably, his 56 points were the most since the franchise moved from Kansas City to Sacramento (1985). Cousins also managed 12 rebounds and four assists, whilst having a 70% field goal accuracy in the game. Overall, he owns averages of 19.6/10.2 per game (654 games).

#4

Oscar Robertson - 56 points vs Los Angeles Lakers (1964)

Robertson is tied with Cousins for the third highest points, scoring 56 points against the Los Angeles Lakers in 1964. It was the then-second highest in the franchise after Twyman's 60 points. Robertson managed nine rebounds and 12 assists during his 56-point game. Overall, Robertson owns averages of 25.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game across 1,040 games.