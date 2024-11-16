Summarize Simplifying... In short Ayush Badoni, a 24-year-old cricketer, scored his first double-century for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy, helping the team recover from a shaky start against Jharkhand.

His impressive performance this season, including an unbeaten half-century for India A in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, led to his retention by the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL for ₹4 crore.

Badoni's double-century was instrumental in Delhi's fightback against Jharkhand (Image Source: X/@IPL)

Ayush Badoni scores double-century for Delhi in Ranji Trophy: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:05 pm Nov 16, 202403:05 pm

What's the story Ayush Badoni, the next big thing of Delhi cricket, has been making waves in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024/25. On day four of Delhi's Round 5 match against Jharkhand at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, he scored a solid double-century. Badoni reached the milestone in just 216 deliveries, smashing 16 fours and 10 sixes along the way. Here's more.

Match impact

Badoni's knock aids Delhi's comeback

Badoni's double-century was instrumental in Delhi's fightback against Jharkhand. The side was reeling at 98/4, following Jharkhand's first innings total of 382. However, his brilliant knock helped Delhi take a lead. This is the 24-year-old cricketer's first double-century, bettering his own highest score of 191 runs.

Career progression

Badoni's leadership and international recognition

Earlier this season, Badoni replaced Himmat Singh as the captain. His brilliant Ranji Trophy performance not only enhanced his reputation but also earned him a place in the India A team for the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Oman last month. There, he scored an unbeaten half-century against Oman, further displaying his batting talent on an international stage.

IPL career

Badoni's IPL journey and future prospects

Apart from his domestic and international achievements, Badoni has also made his mark in the IPL. He was retained by the Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping ₹4 crore ahead of the 2025 mega auction. The retention highlights his increasing stature in Indian cricket and suggests a bright future for the young talent.

Numbers

3rd FC century for Badoni

In three matches for Delhi this season, Badoni owns close to 300 runs from four innings. He registred his maiden fifty-plus score with this double-century. He also owns nine scalps with the ball. As per ESPNcricinfo, Badoni has surpassed 850 runs in First-Class cricket with this knock. He now owns three centuries and a fifty. Earlier, he made his debut in FC cricket for Delhi against Saurashtra in January 2023.