Mike Whitney's 8-wicket haul in Perth in 1992 and Ray Lindwall's 8 wickets in Adelaide in 1948 stand out.

Graham McKenzie's 6 wickets in Melbourne in 1967 and Nathan Lyon's 12-wicket performance in Adelaide in 2014 also feature in the list of best bowling spells.

Best bowling spells by Australians vs India in home Tests

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:24 am Nov 18, 202411:24 am

What's the story The Border-Gavaskar series, one of the most prestigious cricketing events, has been a stage for some of the finest bowling displays in Test cricket history. While the matches have mostly been batting-dominated, a few exceptional spells have played a crucial role in deciding the fate. Here's looking at Australian bowlers with the best bowling figures against India in home Test matches.

Mike Whitney - 7/27 in Perth, 1992

In the fifth and last Test of the series in February 1992, Mike Whitney ruled the fast bouncy pitch of the WACA in Perth. He returned with 4/68 in the first innings, with only Sachin Tendulkar standing up to him with a superb century. However, Indian batting crumbled in their second innings while chasing a 442-run target. Whitney ran through India's batting order taking seven wickets and giving away just 27 runs.

Ray Lindwall - 7/38 in Adelaide, 1948

In January 1948, during the fourth Test of the series in Adelaide, Australian pacer Ray Lindwall unleashed a devastating spell against India. He claimed 7/38 in the third innings, including that of then Indian captain Lala Amarnath, who was dismissed for a golden duck. Lindwall's exceptional performance contributed to India's defeat by an innings and 16 runs.

Graham McKenzie - 7/66 in Melbourne, 1967

India were reduced to 25/5 while batting first in the 1967 Melbourne Test. All five wickets were taken by Australia's new ball bowler Graham McKenzie. Despite then India captain MAK Pataudi's heroic knock of 75, McKenzie took two more wickets to bundle out India for 173. The pacer finished with 7/66. He then followed it up with a three-wicket burst in the second innings as India lost by an innings and four runs.

Nathan Lyon - 7/152 vs India in Adelaide, 2014

Nathan Lyon's performance against India in Adelaide in 2014 is the highlight of his career. The off-spinner took five wickets for 134 runs in the first innings, and another seven for 152 runs in the fourth innings. It must be noted that India were once cruising at 2/242 in a chase of 364 runs. Lyon then dismantled their line-up as the visitors were folded for 315.