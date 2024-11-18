Summarize Simplifying... In short Cheteshwar Pujara, known for his significant contributions to Indian cricket, will join the commentary panel for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting November 22.

This comes amidst calls for his inclusion in the team following Shubman Gill's injury.

Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal, a promising player from the India A squad, is expected to stay back as a potential replacement for Gill. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Pujara to join Hindi commentary panel (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Cheteshwar Pujara to join commentary panel for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:53 am Nov 18, 202410:53 am

What's the story Cheteshwar Pujara, one of the stalwarts of Indian cricket, will be seen in action in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. However, he won't be playing on the field but will be behind the microphone as a commentator. Pujara will be contributing his expertise and insights to the Hindi commentary panel during the much-anticipated Test series between India and Australia. Here are further details.

Series details

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: A significant event in cricket calendar

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will start from November 22, with the series opener at Perth's Optus Stadium. This Test series isn't just a bilateral contest between India and Australia, but also a part of the prestigious ICC World Test Championship. Pujara's presence as a commentator adds an extra layer of intrigue to this already important event on the cricket calendar.

Career highlights

Pujara's past contributions and current role

Pujara's name has been making headlines lately with Shubman Gill's injury ruling him out of the first Test against Australia. There have been growing demands for Pujara's inclusion in the Indian setup for the series, considering his immense contributions in India's last two tours to Australia. But this time, Pujara will be sharing his insights from the commentary box.

Team changes

Pujara's last appearance and Gill's performance

Notably, Pujara last played for India in the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. He hasn't been picked for the team in this format since. After he left the squad, Shubman Gill filled in the No.3 spot and has been doing a commendable job, scoring runs at crucial stages for the team. Meanwhile, Pujara boasts 7,195 runs from 103 Tests at 43.60. He has clobbered 19 centuries and 35 fifties in Indian whites.

Squad adjustments

Gill's absence and potential replacements

Gill's absence from the Perth Test is a huge blow for the Indian team as he has scored 1,800 runs in Test cricket and has a decent record in Australian conditions. In the wake of this development, it is said that Indian team management has asked Devdutt Padikkal to stay back. Padikkal was part of the India A squad and looked promising in the unofficial Tests.