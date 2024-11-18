Summarize Simplifying... In short Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Bishan Singh Bedi are the top Indian bowlers with the most Test wickets in Australia.

Kapil Dev leads with 51 wickets, followed by Kumble with 49, Ashwin with 39, and Bedi with 35.

Despite the challenging conditions, these players have showcased exceptional bowling skills, with several five-wicket hauls and match 10-wicket hauls among them. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ravichandran Ashwin has 39 Test wickets in Australia (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Presenting Indian bowlers with most Test wickets in Australia

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:32 am Nov 18, 202410:32 am

What's the story The India-Australia rivalry in Test cricket has given us some of the most memorable matches in the history of the sport. The fierce competition has been intensified by the extraordinary performances of both sides, especially from Indian bowlers. Several Indian bowlers have also proven their mettle Down Under. Let's take a look at India's highest wicket-takers in Tests on Australian soil.

#1

Kapil Dev - 51 wickets

One of the country's greatest all-rounders, Kapil Dev is the only Indian with 50-plus wickets Down Under. As per ESPNcricinfo, the former pacer overall finished with 51 wickets across 11 Tests Down Under at a fine average of 24.58. The tally includes five fifers with his best figures being 8/106. Overall, he played 20 Tests against Australia between 1979-1992, taking 79 wickets at an average of 25.35 (5W: 7).

#2

Anil Kumble - 49 wickets

India's highest Test wicket-taker, Anil Kumble, is second on this list with 49 wickets across 10 Tests on Australian soil. His average of 37.73 is pretty decent for a spinner on usually pace-friendly Australian tracks. Meanwhile, Kumble's tally also includes four five-wicket hauls. Overall, the leg-spinner claimed 111 wickets in just 20 Tests against Australia at 30.32. This includes 10 five-wicket hauls and two match 10-fers.

#3

Ravichandran Ashwin - 39 wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin has also made a decent mark in Australia. The off-spinner has claimed 39 wickets in 10 away games against the Aussies at 42.15. He is yet to take a fifer in the continent. Overall, Ashwin has taken 114 wickets in 22 Tests against Australia at 28.36. This includes seven five-wicket hauls and one match 10-fer. He leads this list as the Indian bowler with most wickets against Australia in Test cricket.

#4

Bishan Singh Bedi - 35 wickets

Spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi is fourth on this list. The left-arm spinner played seven Tests in Australia, claiming 35 wickets at an impressive average of 27.51. The tally includes three fifers and a match 10-wicket haul. Notably, Kumble and BS Chandrasekhar are the only other Indians with 10-fers in Australia. Overall, Bedi claimed 56 wickets across 12 Tests against the Aussies at 24.91 (5W: 5, 10WM: 1).