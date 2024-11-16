Summarize Simplifying... In short Mohammed Shami's stellar performance, including four wickets and a crucial 37-run knock, led Bengal to a narrow victory in the Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh.

Despite a challenging start, Bengal managed to restrict MP to 167 runs and took a 61-run lead in the first innings.

Bengal beat MP by 11 runs (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Mohammed Shami shines as Bengal win in Ranji Trophy

By Rajdeep Saha 04:01 pm Nov 16, 202404:01 pm

What's the story Star Indian cricket team pacer, Mohammed Shami, shone for Bengal upon his return from a long-term injury, helping the side win a crucial Ranji Trophy encounter versus Madhya Pradesh. Bengal beat MP by 11 runs. Chasing a target of 338 runs, MP folded for 326. After taking 4/54 in MP's first innings, Shami took three wickets for 102 runs thereafter. Here's more.

7 wickets for Shami in return to competitive cricket

Despite a wicketless first day in Indore, Shami excelled by taking four wickets before lunch on Day 2. He bowled 10 maiden overs from his 19, leading Bengal's remarkable comeback to restrict Madhya Pradesh to just 167 runs. And then during the run-chase, Shami handed MP a blow by taking the final wicket with 11 runs needed. He bowled 24.2 overs (3 maidens).

Shami races to 339 scalps in First-Class cricket

Shami's 7-wicket match haul sees him race to a tally of 339 wickets in First-Class cricket. He nowns 18 four-fers and 12 five-wicket hauls, averaging 26.99. Notably, 229 of his wickets have come India across 64 Tests.

Bengal take crucial 61-run lead in first innings

Shahbaz Ahmed scored a gritty 92 as Bengal posted 228 in 51.2 overs. Skipper Anustup Mazumder managed 44. For MP, Aryan Anand Pandey, claimed 4/57 with Kulwant Khejroliya managing 4/94. MP scored 167 runs in response. Opener Subhranshu Senapati managed 47. For Bengal, Shami led the show with a four-fer. Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal (2/35) and Mohammed Kaif (2/41) were amongst the wickets as well.

Bengal hold on for a narrow win

In Bengal's 2nd innings, Writtick Chatterjee smashed 52 with Wriddhiman Saha (44) doing well. Notably, Shami also scored a vital knock of 37 from 36 balls. Bengal posted 276/10. Anubhav Agarwal and Kumar Kartikeya took four scalps each for MP. In the run-chase, MP smashed 326. Senapati (50), Shubham Sharma (61) and Venkatesh Iyer (53) hit fifties. For Bengal, Shahbaz claimed a four-fer.