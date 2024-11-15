Summarize Simplifying... In short Sarfaraz Khan's injury, caught on camera during a match, is not as serious as initially feared, and he may be fit to play in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

His participation, however, hinges on Rohit Sharma's availability, who might miss the series opener due to the birth of his second child.

His participation, however, hinges on Rohit Sharma's availability, who might miss the series opener due to the birth of his second child.

Sarfaraz, who debuted against England this year, could fill a middle-order spot if Sharma is unavailable, showcasing the team's adaptability.

Sarfaraz Khan has escaped a serious injury (Image source: X/@BCCI)

BGT: Sarfaraz Khan's injury not serious, could play 1st Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:51 am Nov 15, 202409:51 am

What's the story Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan has escaped a serious injury after being hit on his elbow during a training session in Perth. The incident took place at the WACA Stadium, where Sarfaraz was practicing in the nets. Although he was in considerable pain and exited the nets midway through his session, it has been confirmed that his injury isn't serious.

Injury details

Sarfaraz's injury update brings relief to Indian camp

Sarfaraz's injury was caught on camera in a video shared by Fox Sports, where he could be seen in a lot of pain. However, PTI news agency has reported that the Mumbai batter is doing fine and didn't require an MRI scan. This comes as a huge relief for the Indian camp in Australia, putting their worries about his fitness ahead of the highly-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Team strategy

Sarfaraz could play 1st Test if Rohit is unavailable

Sarfaraz's involvement in the first Test in Perth depends on captain Rohit Sharma's availability. Sharma is expecting the birth of his second child and may miss the series opener. In that case, KL Rahul could be asked to open with Yashasvi Jaiswal, leaving a middle-order spot for Sarfaraz. This move highlights the team's adaptability in reshuffling their lineup according to player availability and form.

Career overview

Sarfaraz's Test career and recent performance

Sarfaraz made his Test debut against England earlier this year, and has since played six Tests, scoring 371 runs including a century and three half-centuries. However, barring his century in Bengaluru, he struggled in the other five innings against New Zealand, managing only 21 runs. His inconsistent performance highlights the challenges faced by young players in maintaining form at the international level.

Team uncertainty

Uncertainty surrounds Rohit's participation in 1st Test

The uncertainty surrounding Sharma's participation in the first of the five-Test series in Perth has only added to India's pre-series worries. Neither Sharma nor head coach Gautam Gambhir have confirmed his availability for the series opener. However, there are indications that Sharma might be heading to play the first Test if things go according to plan back home.