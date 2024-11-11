Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite their exceptional bowling performances, Darren Sammy, Matthew Short, Mustafizur Rahman, and Varun Chakravarthy couldn't lead their teams to victory.

Sammy's 5 wickets for 26 runs, Short's 5 for 22, Rahman's 5 for 22, and Chakravarthy's 5 for 17 were all in vain as their teams failed to chase down modest totals.

These instances highlight the unpredictability and thrill of T20I cricket, where even the best individual performances may not guarantee a win. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Chakravarthy's recent fifer was in vain (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Best T20I bowling figures in a losing cause

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:13 pm Nov 11, 202402:13 pm

What's the story The fast-paced nature of T20I cricket often puts bowlers under immense pressure. Despite this, there have been instances where individual brilliance has shone through, even when the team has not emerged victorious. One such example is India's Varun Chakravarthy, who recently took five wickets in a match against South Africa but could not secure a win for his team. Here are the best bowling figures in a losing cause for full-member nations in men's T20Is.

#4

Darren Sammy - 5/26 vs Zimbabwe, 2010

The fourth spot is taken by West Indies's Darren Sammy for his performance against Zimbabwe in the 2010 Port of Spain T20I. Despite taking five wickets for just 26 runs, Sammy's team failed to chase down Zimbabwe's modest total of 105. The West Indies ended their innings at 79/7, suffering a shocking defeat by 26 runs.

#3

Matthew Short - 5/22 vs England, 2024

Australia's Matthew Short takes the third spot for his performance against England in 2024. Primarily known as a batter, Short surprised everyone with his bowling skills, picking up five wickets for 22 runs at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. However, his efforts went in vain as Australia lost the match with England chasing down their target of 193/6 with three wickets to spare.

#2

Mustafizur Rahman - 5/22 vs New Zealand, 2016

The second-best bowling figure in a losing cause belongs to Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman. In a 2016 ICC World T20 match against New Zealand at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, Rahman registered five wickets for 22 runs. Despite the brilliant show, Bangladesh failed to chase down New Zealand's total of 145/8 and were bundled out for mere 70 runs, losing by a huge margin of 75 runs.

#1

Varun Chakravarthy - 5/17 vs South Africa, 2024

The top spot for the best bowling figure in a losing cause is occupied by Chakravarthy. His fifer came during India's second match against South Africa at St George's Oval in Gqeberha. The mystery spinner claimed five wickets for just 17 runs to trigger a collapse. Despite his record-breaking performance, India failed to defend their paltry total of 124/6 and lost the match by three wickets.