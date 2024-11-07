Summarize Simplifying... In short South Africa and India are set to face off in a T20I series, with the Proteas aiming for their first home win against India.

The series opener will be held at Kingsmead in Durban on November 8, with live action available on Sports18 Network and JioCinema.

Key players to watch include Arshdeep, who could become India's second-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket, and Miller, who is close to completing 2,500 T20I runs.

The 1st T20I will be held at the Kingsmead, Durban (Image source: X/@BCCI)

SA eye maiden T20I series win over India at home

By Parth Dhall 02:29 pm Nov 07, 202402:29 pm

What's the story After a grueling home Test season, India have embarked on their mini-tour of South Africa. The four-T20I series will begin on November 8 at the Kingsmead, Durban. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India, which thrashed Bangladesh at home, is back in action with plenty of young guns. Besides, Aiden Markram will lead SA in what will be a 2024 ICC T20 World Cup final rematch.

H2h

Here's the head-to-head record

India and South Africa have locked horns in 27 T20Is as of now, with the former winning 15 of them. While the Proteas have won 11 games, one of these was abandoned. Interestingly, SA lead the head-to-head series 6-5 in India. SA have won only one bilateral T20I series against India (multiple matches). They routed India 2-0 in the 2015/16 series.

Record

India's T20I record in SA

India have won 10 out of 15 T20Is in SA, losing four (NR: 1). They also won the inaugural T20 World Cup (2007) here. India and SA have clashed in two T20I series comprising multiple matches in the nation. India won 2-1 in 2018, while the 2023 series was drawn. They won the one-off T20Is in 2006 and 2011, while SA won in 2012.

Details

Venue, pitch report, and streaming details

As mentioned, the iconic Kingsmead in Durban will host the series opener on November 8 (8:30pm IST). The track here usually offers a balanced surface in white-ball cricket. However, seamers cash with swing and bounce in the Powerplay. Notably, the average first-innings score here goes past 150. Fans can enjoy the live action on Sports18 Network, while live-streaming is available on JioCinema.

Probable XIs

A look at Probable XIs

India (Probable XI): Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, and Avesh Khan. SA (Probable XI): Aiden Markram (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), Ryan Rickelton, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Mihlali Mpongwana, Ottneil Baartman, and Keshav Maharaj.

Milestones

Key milestones on offer

Arshdeep is set to become India's second-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. He could also become the Indian with most T20I wickets in a calendar year. Samson eyes the 600-run mark in the shortest format. All-rounder Hardik is closing in on 90 wickets in T20I cricket. On the other hand, Miller could complete 2,500 T20I runs.