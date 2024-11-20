Summarize Simplifying... In short Agarkar and Gambhir are set to strategize for the future of Indian cricket, following recent criticism of the team's performance.

Gambhir is currently coaching the Indian team

Agarkar to discuss Indian cricket's future with Gambhir during BGT

What's the story As per reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar to stay in Australia for the entirety of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The decision is part of a plan to hold discussions over the future of Indian cricket with Gautam Gambhir, Team India's head coach. This comes amid perceived differences between the selection committee and Gambhir during the recent India vs New Zealand Test series.

Strategy planning

Agarkar, Gambhir to strategize for future tournaments

The BCCI's decision is to make sure Agarkar and Gambhir can work on their plans for the future of Indian cricket. A BCCI source told The Times of India, "Both Agarkar and Gambhir know that such poor performance in India will trigger widespread criticism, which is justified." The source added the duo needs at least 18 months to make a team with strong backup.

Player discussions

Discussions on senior players' future also on agenda

The BCCI also intends to discuss the future of senior players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin. All four players are above 36 and no longer play T20I cricket for India. However, they could be keen on playing the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup and the subsequent World Test Championship final