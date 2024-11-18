Kapil Dev stressed that decisions like these should be left to the national administration

Kapil Dev backs government's decision on India-Pakistan cricket ties

By Parth Dhall 01:34 pm Nov 18, 202401:34 pm

What's the story Iconic former Team India captain Kapil Dev has backed the Indian government's position on participation in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan. He stressed that decisions like these should be left to the national administration. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been refraining from sending Team India to Pakistan due to security concerns, a decision in line with its long-standing policy of following government directives.

Personal opinion

Dev's stance on cricket and politics

When asked about his personal view on the issue, Dev said individual opinions shouldn't affect such decisions. He said, "It's the government's responsibility. If government says it is okay then everything is fine." He added, "People like us should not give out opinions, our opinions don't matter when the country decides something. Kapil Dev can't be bigger than anybody else."

Tour details

Champions Trophy tour commences amid uncertainty

Despite the uncertainty over India's participation, the ICC 2025 Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy tour has commenced in Islamabad, Pakistan. The tour will remain in Pakistan until November 25 before proceeding to other participating nations. However, on BCCI's intervention, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) omitted Pakistan-occupied Kashmir cities such as Skardu, Hunza, and Muzaffarabad from its itinerary.

Fan experience

Trophy tour schedule and fan engagement

The Champions Trophy will travel to Afghanistan (November 26-28), Bangladesh (December 10-13), South Africa (December 15-22), Australia (December 25-January 5), New Zealand (January 6-11), England (January 12-14), and India (January 15-26). As part of the tour, the ICC has planned physical and digital activities at iconic locations, sporting events and key dates in the international cricket calendar. Fans will also witness a content series titled 'Champion on Tour' that will document the trophy's global journey.

Rivalry

India-Pakistan cricket encounters limited to ICC events

Since 2008, India and Pakistan have mainly faced off in ICC events. This shift came after the Mumbai terror attacks that year. Fast forward to 2023, and Pakistan made its way to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup after a seven-year break. The last time these two countries played a full series against each other was back in 2013, when Pakistan came to India for a T20I and an ODI series.