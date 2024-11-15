Summarize Simplifying... In short Tilak Varma has joined the elite club of Indian cricketers with multiple T20I centuries, ranking fifth behind Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Samson, and KL Rahul.

Tilak Varma slammed a 41-ball ton (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Tilak Varma becomes fifth Indian with multiple T20I tons

By Parth Dhall 10:36 pm Nov 15, 202410:36 pm

What's the story Days after recording his maiden T20I century, Indian batter Tilak Varma has once again reached three figures. Batting at three, Varma hammered another century in the 4th T20I against South Africa in at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. He added a 200-plus stand with Sanju Samson after Abhishek Sharma departed, giving India a perfect start. Varma has become the fifth Indian with multiple T20I tons.

Knock

Varma maximizes post-powerplay phase

Varma walked in after Abhishek departed at the end of Powerplay. The former didn't let the scoring rate dip, having attacked from the outset. His incredible slog and reverse sweeps were on display throughout the innings. Varma, who added a double-century partnership with Samson, raced to his century off 41 balls. He finished with a 47-ball 120* (9 fours and 10 sixes).

Century

Varma joins elite list of players

As mentioned, Varma is the fifth Indian to have scored multiple centuries in T20I cricket. He is only behind Rohit Sharma (5), Suryakumar Yadav (4), Samson (3), and KL Rahul (2) in this regard. It is worth noting that Varma is the second Indian with tons in successive T20I innings. Samson attained this feat earlier in the series.

Information

Fifth player with this record

Overall, Varma is the fifth player to register tons in successive T20I innings. France's Gustav Mckeon, South Africa's Rilee Rossouw, England's Phil Salt, and India's Samson are the only other players with this feat.

Information

Multiple T20I tons in South Africa

As per ESPNcricinfo, Varma has joined Samson in terms of scoring multiple centuries in South Africa in T20I cricket. He the second player to have scored multiple tons against this side in the format.

Feats

More records for Varma

Varma has become the fifth Indian to have scored 120+ runs in a T20I innings. He is only behind Shubman Gill (126*), Ruturaj Gaikwad (123*), Virat Kohli (122*), and Rohit (121*) in this regard. Meanwhile, Varma is also the third Indian to have smacked 10 sixes in a T20I innings. He joins Rohit and Samson on this elite list.