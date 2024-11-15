Sanju Samson becomes third Indian with three-plus T20I tons
Indian batter Sanju Samson continues his record-breaking spree in international cricket. He brought up his third T20I century in the 4th match against South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Samson gave India a perfect start along with Abhishek Sharma before adding a century-plus stand with Tilak Varma. He has become the third Indian with three-plus tons in the format.
A blazing knock from Samson
Samson, who was coming off two ducks, came out all guns blazing after India elected to bat. Both Samson and Abhishek attacked the Proteas bowlers in the Powerplay as India tallied over 70 runs. He reached his half-century off 28 balls before going all out. Samson's breathtaking shots continued, with Varma joining him. The former slammed a 56-ball 109* (6 fours and 9 sixes).
Dealing in absolutes!
Samson has been dealing in absolute numbers of late. He smashed an incredible ton against South Africa in the 1st T20I in Durban. The next two T20Is saw him record ducks. And now, Samson has raced to another ton.
Samson only behind Rohit, SKY
As mentioned, Samson has become the third Indian with more than two centuries in men's T20Is. He is only behind Rohit Sharma (5) and Suryakumar Yadav (4) in terms of T20I tons for India. Notably, Samson now has more hundreds than his half-centuries in the shortest format. He owns two fifties in this regard.
More feats for Samson
As per ESPNcricinfo, Samson has become the first player with multiple centuries in South Africa in T20I cricket. He is also the first player to have scored multiple tons against this side in the format.