Sanju Samson has become the third Indian cricketer to score more than two centuries in men's T20Is, following Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

Despite a couple of recent failures, Samson bounced back with a ton against South Africa, making him the first player to score multiple centuries in South Africa in T20I cricket.

Interestingly, he now has more hundreds than half-centuries in this format. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sanju Samson slammed his third T20I ton (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Sanju Samson becomes third Indian with three-plus T20I tons

By Parth Dhall 10:09 pm Nov 15, 202410:09 pm

What's the story Indian batter Sanju Samson continues his record-breaking spree in international cricket. He brought up his third T20I century in the 4th match against South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Samson gave India a perfect start along with Abhishek Sharma before adding a century-plus stand with Tilak Varma. He has become the third Indian with three-plus tons in the format.

Knock

A blazing knock from Samson

Samson, who was coming off two ducks, came out all guns blazing after India elected to bat. Both Samson and Abhishek attacked the Proteas bowlers in the Powerplay as India tallied over 70 runs. He reached his half-century off 28 balls before going all out. Samson's breathtaking shots continued, with Varma joining him. The former slammed a 56-ball 109* (6 fours and 9 sixes).

Information

Dealing in absolutes!

Samson has been dealing in absolute numbers of late. He smashed an incredible ton against South Africa in the 1st T20I in Durban. The next two T20Is saw him record ducks. And now, Samson has raced to another ton.

Record

Samson only behind Rohit, SKY

As mentioned, Samson has become the third Indian with more than two centuries in men's T20Is. He is only behind Rohit Sharma (5) and Suryakumar Yadav (4) in terms of T20I tons for India. Notably, Samson now has more hundreds than his half-centuries in the shortest format. He owns two fifties in this regard.

Information

More feats for Samson

As per ESPNcricinfo, Samson has become the first player with multiple centuries in South Africa in T20I cricket. He is also the first player to have scored multiple tons against this side in the format.