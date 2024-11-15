Summarize Simplifying... In short The top five greatest quarterbacks in NFL history are Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Johnny Unitas, Patrick Mahomes, and Peyton Manning.

Brady, with his record-breaking Super Bowl wins and MVPs, tops the list, followed by Montana's clinical playmaking and Unitas's precision passing.

Mahomes's dynamic performances and Manning's football IQ, despite inconsistent postseasons, round out the list.

These players have redefined the game with their unique skills and strategies, leaving an indelible mark on football history.

New England Patriots' Tom Brady ranks as the NFL's greatest quarterback, on the back of his stellar career, numerous records and accolades

NFL: Presenting the top five greatest QBs of all time

By Pavan Thimmaiah 08:30 pm Nov 15, 202408:30 pm

What's the story Quarterbacks are football's defining figures, blending calmness and control amid the game's chaos. As players who lead the action in a game, they shape football's legacy, carrying teamwork to greatness. Their magnetic skills and decisions etch the sport's history, leaving indelible marks on its identity. We present to you the top five greatest QBs to play in the NFL.

#1

Tom Brady - New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Accolades: 7-time Super Bowl champion, 5-time Super Bowl MVP, 3-time MVP, 15 Pro Bowls. Tom Brady has the most Super Bowl wins, and the most Super Bowl MVPs, owns essentially every major passing record, and he played at an elite level for over two decades in an exceedingly physical game. Brady is the best, winningest, and most famous player in the history of football.

#2

Joe Montana - San Fransisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs

Joe Montana, a 4-time Super Bowl champion and 3-time Super Bowl MVP, reigned as the NFL's greatest quarterback for decades. Montana excelled with unparalleled accuracy and composure, thriving under pressure and leading iconic comebacks. Even after leaving the 49ers, he elevated the then-Chiefs team to an AFC title game. Montana's clinical playmaking and postseason dominance solidified his place as one of football's legends.

#3

Johnny Unitas - Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers

Johnny Unitas, a 3-time NFL champion and Super Bowl V winner revolutionized quarterback play with precision passing. A 3-time MVP and 10-time Pro Bowler, Unitas dominated with timing-based throws, elevating the passing game over traditional run-first strategies. Despite late-career injuries, he adapted, excelling mentally to outsmart defenses. Known for his regular-season brilliance and postseason prowess, Unitas remains a foundational figure in modern football strategy.

#4

Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs

Accolade: 3-time Super Bowl champion, 3-time Super Bowl MVP, 2-time MVP, 6 Pro Bowls, 2-time First-Team All-Pro. Mahomes has redefined quarterback excellence, thriving under pressure and delivering clutch performances in every AFC title game he's played. With 50 touchdown passes in his first starting season, Mahomes is a playoff standout and already one of the most dynamic players in history, cementing his legacy.

#5

Peyton Manning - Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos

Accolades: 2-time Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl 41 MVP, 5-time MVP, 14 Pro Bowls, 7-time First-Team All-Pro, 4-time passing touchdowns leader, 3-time passing yards leader. Manning revolutionized quarterbacking with his on-field play-calling and unmatched football IQ, outsmarting defenses weekly. However, his inconsistent postseason performances, including a 14-13 playoff record and subpar Super Bowl appearances, limit his ranking as the greatest QB of all time.