Summarize Simplifying... In short The IPL 2025 auction is set to feature 204 slots across 10 teams, with 70 slots for overseas players.

Notable players like Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul are among the marquee players, while Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes are absent.

With a base price of ₹2 crore for each marquee player, franchises are expected to spend big, especially the Punjab Kings who have the largest purse of ₹110.5 crore. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The final list consists of 574 players, including 366 Indians and 208 overseas players

IPL 2025 auction: Jofra Archer excluded; two marquee sets

By Parth Dhall 08:23 pm Nov 15, 202408:23 pm

What's the story The final list of players for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction 2025 has been released, with notable exclusions of England pacer Jofra Archer and Australian all-rounder Cameron Green. The auction is scheduled to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The list consists of 574 players, including 366 Indians and 208 overseas players.

Auction details

IPL 2025 auction to feature 204 slots

The IPL 2025 auction will have a total of 204 slots available across the 10 teams, including 70 for overseas players. The event will start at 12:30pm local time (3:00pm IST). Despite Archer's absence, veteran English pacer James Anderson has made it to the list. Green's omission comes after he underwent a recent surgery for a lower-back stress fracture that ruled him out for six months.

Player highlights

Marquee players for IPL 2025 auction announced

As mentioned, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced two sets of marquee players for the upcoming auction. The first set features Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh and Mitchell Starc. The second set includes Yuzvendra Chahal, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj. Notably, England all-rounder and their Test captain, Ben Stokes, who had opted out earlier, is missing from this year's auction.

Auction strategy

IPL 2025 auction could see high bids for marquee players

With each marquee player having a base price of ₹2 crore, the players in first two sets could consume 30-50% of the total auction purse. Franchises are likely to get at least two big players each, costing ₹20-25 crore on average (₹200-250 crore from the total purse - ₹641.5 crore). The Punjab Kings, with the biggest purse at ₹110.5 crore, are well-placed to get top players.