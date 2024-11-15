Summarize Simplifying... In short After a year-long hiatus due to an ankle injury, cricketer Mohammed Shami is set to rejoin Team India following the 2nd Test in Adelaide.

Mohammed Shami recently took a four-fer on his competitive cricket return

Will Mohammed Shami join Team India after Adelaide Test?

What's the story Star Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami will likely join the national team after 2nd Test of the impending Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His childhood coach Mohammed Badruddin confirmed the news. The five-Test series between Australia and India will begin in Perth from November 22. Shami made a comeback to professional cricket after a year-long injury break and showed his form by playing for Bengal in a fifth-round fixture against Madhya Pradesh.

Shami's impressive comeback in domestic cricket

In his comeback match, Shami was on fire, returning with 4/54 in 19 overs. This helped Bengal bowl out Madhya Pradesh for a mere 167 runs. After this display, reports emerged that Shami could join the Indian team for their upcoming Test series in Australia. His coach confirmed the reports and stated that Shami will join the team after the 2nd Test in Adelaide.

Coach Badruddin highlights Shami's importance for Team India

Further, Badruddin stressed on Shami's importance to the Indian team. He said, "He will be joining the Indian team after the Adelaide (second) Test. Now that he is back, proved his fitness, picked up wickets, he will be crucial for the team in the second half of the tour." This speaks volumes about how Shami can change the fortunes of India in Australia.

Shami's recovery and return to competitive cricket

Shami's return to competitive cricket comes after a year-long absence due to an ankle injury. Though he wasn't at peak fitness, the pacer emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, with 24 scalps in seven matches. Notably, Shami wasn't named in Bengal's initial squad list for the Ranji Trophy but made the cut after being cleared by the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Shami marks comeback with Ranji Trophy four-fer

As mentioned, Shami made a spectacular return to competitive cricket. In his first match back, Shami took four wickets for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy at the Holkar Stadium. Shami bowled full throttle, exhibiting swing, pace, and bounce in Indore.