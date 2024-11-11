Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand's cricket team has a history of successfully defending low scores in men's T20Is.

Notably, they defended a 121-run target against Sri Lanka in Lauderhill and a 127-run target against India in the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup in Nagpur.

More recently, they defended a 129-run target against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2021, showcasing their strong bowling performance.

The Black Caps defended 109 against Sri Lanka in Dambulla

Lowest targets defended by New Zealand in men's T20Is

By Parth Dhall 07:04 pm Nov 11, 202407:04 pm

What's the story In a nail-biting encounter in Dambulla, New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka to level the two-match T20I series 1-1. The Black Caps won after defending 109, the lowest-ever target defended by them in men's T20Is. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 103 in the final over, with Glenn Phillips doing the job for the Kiwis. Earlier, Lockie Ferguson took a match-winning hat-trick.

#2

121 vs Sri Lanka, Lauderhill, 2010

Interestingly, NZ's previous record in this regard was also against Sri Lanka. The Black Caps defended a 121-run target against this side in 1st T20I held in Lauderhill. The Lankans restricted NZ to 120/7 on a slow pitch, with Ajantha Mendis taking two wickets. In response, the Kumar Sangakkara-led Sri Lanka perished for 92.

#3

127 vs India, Nagpur, 2016

Despite being favorites, India lost to New Zealand in a crucial 2016 ICC T20 World Cup encounter on a rank-turner in Nagpur. With a concerted bowling performance, India stopped the Kiwis at 126/7 in 20 overs. However, the Indian batters succumbed to Mitchell Santner, Nathan McCullum, and Ish Sodhi. The trio shared nine wickets as India perished for 79.

#4

129 vs Bangladesh, Mirpur, 2021

On only one other occasion have New Zealand defended a sub-130 target in T20Is. They defended 129 in the 3rd T20I against Bangladesh in Mirpur (2021). Batting first, the hosts were down to 62/5 as their bowlers wreaked havoc. However, Henry Nicholls (36*) and Tom Blundell (30*) powered NZ to 128/5. Bangladesh were bowled out for 76 as Ajaz Patel took four wickets.