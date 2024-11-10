Summarize Simplifying... In short Pakistan's cricket team achieved a historic away ODI series win over Australia, restricting the hosts to 140 runs.

Pakistan won by eight wickets (Image source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Dominating Pakistan register historic away ODI series win over Australia

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:43 pm Nov 10, 202402:43 pm

What's the story Pakistan have scripted a rare ODI series win against Australia Down Under. They clinched the recently-concluded series 2-1 following an eight-wicket triumph in the third and final match at the Perth Stadium. Just like the second game, it was a one-sided affair as the visitors comfortably accomplished the 141-run target. Notably, this is just Pakistan's second bilateral ODI series win on Australian soil.

How did the third ODI pan out?

Pakistan pacers did an excellent job to restrict Australia to just 140/10. Sean Abbott (30) scored the most for the hosts as Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi dismissed three batters apiece. In reply, Pakistan openers Saim Ayub (42) and Abdullah Shafique (37) added 84 runs before departing in quick succession. Babar Azam (28*) and skipper Mohammad Rizwan (30*) helped Pakistan prevail in 26.5 overs.

Naseem

Three-fer for Naseem

Naseem, who claimed one wicket apiece in the first two games, claimed 3/54 in nine overs. With this three-fer, he has raced to 37 wickets across 17 ODIs at 18.94. The tally includes two fifers. He has five wickets in three games against the Aussies at 31.60. Overall, he has 45 wickets in List A cricket.

Shaheen

Second successive three-fer for Shaheen

Shaheen, who claimed his second successive three-fer, returned with 3/32 in 8.5 overs. With his latest spell, the left-arm pacer has raced to 112 wickets across 56 games at 23.13. His economy rate reads a stellar 5.47 (5W: 3). He has 21 wickets in just seven ODIs against the Aussies at 15.61. The tally includes a four-fer and a five-wicket haul.

Rizwan

Rizwan joins Younis in exclusive club of victorious captains

The win in Perth has put Rizwan alongside Waqar Younis, as only the second Pakistani captain to win a bilateral ODI series in Australia. The feat is reminiscent of Younis's June 2002 success when he had led Pakistan to a similar 2-1 win over Australia. Notably, both series witnessed Pakistan bounce back after losing the first match in Melbourne.

Information

Do you know?

Apart from Waqar and Rizwan, Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (in November 2010) and India's Virat Kohli (in January 2019) have managed to win a bilateral ODI series among Asian captains in Australia. Interestingly, all these four skippers registered 2-1 triumphs in a three-match series.

Rauf

Rauf's performance earns him Player of the Series award

Haris Rauf's brilliant show in the entire series saw him winning the Player of the Series award. His contributions were key to Pakistan's victories, especially in the second ODI where his five-wicket haul helped restrict Australia to a low total. The pacer, who claimed three wickets in the decider, finished with 10 wickets at 12.