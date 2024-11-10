Summarize Simplifying... In short Former South African cricket captain AB de Villiers has praised Indian cricketer Sanju Samson's potential and versatility, urging selectors to consider him for all cricket formats.

De Villiers, who shares a personal connection with Samson, lauded his matured playing style and recent performances, hinting at untapped potential.

Samson recently made headlines with his record-breaking innings in Durban, becoming the first Indian to score two consecutive T20I hundreds and achieving the highest individual score in T20I matches between India and South Africa.

Sanju Samson has slammed back-to-back T20I centuries

AB de Villiers backs Sanju Samson to shine across formats

By Parth Dhall 01:42 pm Nov 10, 202401:42 pm

What's the story Former South African cricket captain, AB de Villiers, believes India's Sanju Samson has the potential to play all three formats of the game. De Villiers's endorsement comes after Samson's incredible T20I ton in the 1st T20I against South Africa. Notably, Samson has slammed tons in his last two T20Is, which includes a a 47-ball 111 against Bangladesh on October 12.

De Villiers praises Samson's adaptability in global conditions

De Villiers expressed his opinion on Samson's potential in a YouTube video after India's 61-run win in Durban. He said, "Sanju has upped the gear in his game. I hope the selectors are watching this for all the formats." The former South African skipper further stressed that Samson is a versatile player who can adjust to different playing conditions across the globe, and called on Indian selectors to include him in all cricket formats.

De Villiers highlights Samson's maturity and potential

De Villiers also emphasized on how much Samson has grown as a player, saying "Something has clicked in the Sanju Samson world; whether it's the coaching staff, I doubt it." He implied that Samson has matured to a certain level in his career, which is visible in his recent performances. The South African cricket legend said he is excited for what's next for Samson, hinting at an untapped potential or "sixth gear" in the Indian cricketer's game.

De Villiers shares personal connection with Samson

De Villiers revealed a personal connection with Samson. "I am incredibly proud of the guy. I say proud because I do have a personal connection with him," he said. He recalled when Samson hammered a century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, and he realized "this guy is something special." De Villiers has been following Samson's career closely and is impressed by his evolution as a cricketer.

De Villiers lauds Samson's effortless playing style

De Villiers also praised Samson's effortless playing style, noting a shift from his earlier conservative approach to a more aggressive one. He said, "Something has triggered there, something has clicked in his game which is absolutely great to watch." The South African cricketer expressed admiration for how Samson remains focused on the game without resorting to unnecessary showmanship or "funny shots," describing him as "easy on the eye."

The Samson Show in Durban!

Samson's blistering innings in Durban had 7 fours and 10 sixes, which helped India reach a total of 202 for eight wickets in 20 overs. He became the first Indian cricketer to score two consecutive 100s in the format. Samson has joined Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav as Indian batters with T20I tons against South Africa. Samson's 107 off 50 balls is now the highest individual score in T20I matches between India and South Africa.