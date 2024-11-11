Summarize Simplifying... In short The 2024 MLB season saw Bobby Witt Jr. lead the pack of top shortstops, making history with multiple 30 seasons and securing a hefty contract extension.

Other notable players included Gunnar Henderson, Francisco Lindor, Willy Adames, and Corey Seager, who all showcased impressive performances, with Adames now being a hot free agent.

Despite Seager's consistent performance, younger talents are emerging as serious contenders in the game.

Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr enjoyed a stellar 2024 season, with some impressive numbers, raking him atop the list (Image credit: X/@TalkinBaseball_)

Season-end rankings: 2024 MLB season's top five shortstops

By Pavan Thimmaiah 06:14 pm Nov 11, 202406:14 pm

What's the story The 2024 MLB season wraps up, and we are now into the offseason. However, a few shortstops have made waves in the past season, including some standout defensive plays and powerful at-bats, these players showcased exceptional skill and consistency. It's time to highlight the top five shortstops who fared well and way above the others this year.

#1

Bobby Witt Jr. - Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. made history in 2024 as MLB's first shortstop with multiple 30/30 seasons, leading the Royals to an impressive turnaround from 56-106 to 86-76 and a playoff berth. He claimed the AL batting title with a .332 average and led in hits (211) while smoking 32 homers including 109 RBIs. Notably, Witt Jr just signed a new 11-year, $288.7 million contract extension.

#2

Gunnar Henderson - Baltimore Orioles

Henderson followed his Rookie of the Year campaign with a remarkable age-23 season, hitting .281/.364/.529 with 37 homers, 31 doubles, and 21 steals. With a 159 OPS+, he solidified himself as one of the game's elite shortstops, excelling at the position full-time after moving between shortstop and third base in 2023. Notably, Henderson had a .956 OPS and 28 homers before the All-Star break.

#3

Francisco Lindor - New York Mets

After a rough start to 2024, Lindor shifted to the leadoff spot and turned his season around. Over his final 108 games, he hit .304/.374/.554, with 31 doubles, 26 homers, 82 runs, and 23 steals, finishing with 7.0 WAR. Additionally, Lindor has emerged as the latest franchise face for the Mets, posting MVP-caliber numbers and proving his long-term contract worthwhile.

#4

Willy Adames - Milwaukee Brewers

Willy Adames had a career-best season in 2024, setting new highs in hits (153), doubles (33), home runs (32), RBI (112), runs scored (93), and stolen bases (21) while helping the Milwaukee Brewers secure the NL Central title. Now a free agent, the 29-year-old Adames is the top shortstop on the market and is poised to land a significant contract, likely over $100 million.

#5

Corey Seager - Texas Rangers

Corey Seager hit 30 home runs for the third consecutive season in 2024, despite playing just 123 games. Over the first three years of his 10-year, $325 million contract with the Texas Rangers, he has totaled 104 homers and 15.7 WAR. Although he remains a top shortstop, younger talents across the league are rising to challenge his position as the best in the game.